Juraj Slafkovsky heads to the locker room after a hard hit

Michaël Petit
Juraj Slafkovsky heads to the locker room after a hard hit
Credit: Capture d'écran Twitter

Late in the second period, Juraj Slafkovsky was violently checked by Max Crozier.

Watch the clip below:

You can clearly see Crozier's skates (who was inserted into the lineup by Jon Cooper) leaving the ice on this hit.

Juraj Slafkovsky was badly shaken. He struggled to get back up and eventually left for the locker room, not returning to the game before the end of the second period.

More details to come.

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