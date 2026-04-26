Juraj Slafkovsky heads to the locker room after a hard hit

Late in the second period, Juraj Slafkovsky was violently checked by Max Crozier.

Watch the clip below:

Max Crozier with a big hit on Juraj Slafkovsky. pic.twitter.com/43B9tAhVxw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 27, 2026

You can clearly see Crozier's skates (who was inserted into the lineup by Jon Cooper) leaving the ice on this hit.

Juraj Slafkovsky was badly shaken. He struggled to get back up and eventually left for the locker room, not returning to the game before the end of the second period.

More details to come.