Alex Cora: The players can’t get any answers from Craig Breslow

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Alex Cora: The players can’t get any answers from Craig Breslow
Credit: Barry Chin

The Red Sox have let Alex Cora and several coaches go.

In Boston, fans are unhappy with the work of Craig Breslow, the baseball operations chief. He is being blamed more than Cora for putting together a poor team, even though Cora is still beloved by many fans and was placed in an impossible situation.

Red Sox executives offered explanations to the media (it was a necessary evil, the changes were justified, Breslow was the one who decided to act, Alex Cora is a good manager, etc.)… but not to the players.

Rafael Devers must be laughing to himself…

In reality, the players weren't invited to ask management questions. Garrett Whitlock said the guys were told their job was to play baseball.

Trevor Story, for his part, is pretty damn upset. In his view, Cora and his assistants were among the best in the world. He feels that management's answers weren't sufficient and he wants to talk more with Breslow. He's also wondering what the franchise's true direction is.

You can feel this morning that there's a lot of frustration in the air. There's tension between the players and management… and Chad Tracy, the interim manager, will have his work cut out for him to restore harmony in the locker room.

Tough job ahead…

PMLB
  • Chad Tracy isn't guaranteed to finish the season as manager.
  • Message from Jason Varitek's wife: it doesn't look like the former captain wants to stay with the Red Sox.
  • The first lineup of the Chad Tracy era.
  • Carlos Mendoza has respect for Alex Cora.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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