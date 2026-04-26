Alex Cora: The players can’t get any answers from Craig Breslow

The Red Sox have let Alex Cora and several coaches go.

In Boston, fans are unhappy with the work of Craig Breslow, the baseball operations chief. He is being blamed more than Cora for putting together a poor team, even though Cora is still beloved by many fans and was placed in an impossible situation.

“The product on the field wasn't what we expected,” says Breslow, who built the roster. — Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) April 26, 2026

Red Sox executives offered explanations to the media (it was a necessary evil, the changes were justified, Breslow was the one who decided to act, Alex Cora is a good manager, etc.)… but not to the players.

Rafael Devers must be laughing to himself…

In reality, the players weren't invited to ask management questions. Garrett Whitlock said the guys were told their job was to play baseball.

Trevor Story, for his part, is pretty damn upset. In his view, Cora and his assistants were among the best in the world. He feels that management's answers weren't sufficient and he wants to talk more with Breslow. He's also wondering what the franchise's true direction is.

Trevor Story said the Red Sox bosses' explanation this morning was not sufficient and he intends to have more conversations with Craig Breslow today. “It's up in the air what the true direction of the franchise is,” Story said. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) April 26, 2026

You can feel this morning that there's a lot of frustration in the air. There's tension between the players and management… and Chad Tracy, the interim manager, will have his work cut out for him to restore harmony in the locker room.

Tough job ahead…

PMLB

Chad Tracy isn't guaranteed to finish the season as manager.

Craig Breslow won't put a timeline on Chad Tracy's interim tag and wouldn't rule out hiring a permanent manager during the season. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) April 26, 2026

Message from Jason Varitek's wife: it doesn't look like the former captain wants to stay with the Red Sox.

Red Sox Nation,

Thank you. For the love, support, and loyalty you've shown to my husband for the past 3 decades. Forever grateful — Catherine Varitek (@CatherinVaritek) April 26, 2026

The first lineup of the Chad Tracy era.

Carlos Mendoza has respect for Alex Cora.

Carlos Mendoza is asked about the Red Sox firing Alex Cora: “You never know, especially in this business… I have a lot of respect for him; I consider him one of the best managers in the league” pic.twitter.com/jiBTzg8LO6 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 26, 2026

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