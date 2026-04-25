Red Sox: Alex Cora and three other coaches fired (after a 17-1 win)

Clearly, the Red Sox front office had made its decision. Despite a 17-1 victory over the Orioles, Boston fired manager Alex Cora along with three other coaches: Pete Fatse (hitting coach), Ramon Vazquez (bench coach), and Kyle Hudson (third base coach).

The popular Jason Varitek, meanwhile, will be moving to a different department, but he's not out.

Third-base coach Kyle Hudson was also let go by Boston, sources tell ESPN. Less than a month into the season, the Red Sox are almost fully overhauling their coaching staff. Alex Cora is out with nearly two years remaining on his deal. Wholesale changes have come to Boston. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 25, 2026

While much of the focus has been on the Phillies and the Mets, it's the Red Sox—who have also had a rough start to the season—who decided to act first. Chad Tracy (AAA manager) will serve as interim manager.

And they didn't do things by halves, including the departure of some beloved names in Boston. If you need to clean house, give them a call.

Chad Tracy will be the Red Sox interim manager.

Chad Epperson will serve as the club's interim third base coach.

Collin Hetzler will serve as part of the club's Major League hitting staff. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 25, 2026

Alex Cora, who still has nearly two years left on his contract, was in his second stint with Boston. Dave Dombrowski hired him to lead the Sox to the 2018 World Series, and he was fired before the 2020 season due to the Astros scandal, where he had served as a bench coach in 2017.

He was rehired before the 2021 season by Chaim Bloom. And in 2024, Craig Breslow gave him a lucrative three-year contract extension worth $7.25 million per year. He won't have served even half of that contract.

Remember that Cora could have left in 2024, and we know he didn't want to be a manager forever. Will he be tempted by another challenge as a manager elsewhere, given that he still has a good reputation? Or is he looking for a different professional challenge?

Because if so, his friend Dave Dombrowski might go after him in Philly. The guy didn't turn out so bad overnight, and a change of scenery might do him good…

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