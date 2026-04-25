Red Sox: Alex Cora and three other coaches fired (after a 17-1 win)

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Red Sox: Alex Cora and three other coaches fired (after a 17-1 win)
Credit: MassLive

Clearly, the Red Sox front office had made its decision. Despite a 17-1 victory over the Orioles, Boston fired manager Alex Cora along with three other coaches: Pete Fatse (hitting coach), Ramon Vazquez (bench coach), and Kyle Hudson (third base coach).

The popular Jason Varitek, meanwhile, will be moving to a different department, but he's not out.

While much of the focus has been on the Phillies and the Mets, it's the Red Sox—who have also had a rough start to the season—who decided to act first. Chad Tracy (AAA manager) will serve as interim manager.

And they didn't do things by halves, including the departure of some beloved names in Boston. If you need to clean house, give them a call.

Alex Cora, who still has nearly two years left on his contract, was in his second stint with Boston. Dave Dombrowski hired him to lead the Sox to the 2018 World Series, and he was fired before the 2020 season due to the Astros scandal, where he had served as a bench coach in 2017.

He was rehired before the 2021 season by Chaim Bloom. And in 2024, Craig Breslow gave him a lucrative three-year contract extension worth $7.25 million per year. He won't have served even half of that contract.

Remember that Cora could have left in 2024, and we know he didn't want to be a manager forever. Will he be tempted by another challenge as a manager elsewhere, given that he still has a good reputation? Or is he looking for a different professional challenge?

Because if so, his friend Dave Dombrowski might go after him in Philly. The guy didn't turn out so bad overnight, and a change of scenery might do him good…

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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