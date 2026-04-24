Kirby Dach received a warm round of applause during warm-ups

Tonight, the Habs will play their first home playoff game of the season.

Of course, we can expect a electric atmosphere, and two of my colleagues will be there to experience it firsthand. Maxime Truman and Mathis Therrien are at the Bell Centre to watch Game 3.

In fact, Mathis gave me an exclusive update that the many fans already in attendance during warm-ups gave Kirby Dach a warm round of applause. Dach will be playing center between Alexandre Texier and Zachary Bolduc tonight.

Canadiens Game 3 warmup lines and pairings:

Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Newhook-Kapanen-Demidov

Texier-Dach-Bolduc

Evans-Danault-Anderson

Matheson-Carrier

Guhle-Hutson

Struble-Xhekaj

Dobes

Fowler — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 24, 2026

The three forwards have played a total of 55 seconds together this season.

The fans have always been passionate, and while a few trolls went straight to message Dach on Instagram, there are millions of fans who respect his privacy and wish him nothing but the best.

It was loud even during warm-ups, and you could hear people chanting “Kirby! Kirby! Kirby!” I'm sure he was touched by that gesture. Well done, Montreal.

In his pre-game prediction, Patrick Lalime predicted a 5-1 win and a first-star performance for Dach. Why not?

Why wouldn't we hear “Kirby! Kirby! Kirby!” before, during, and after the game?

Overtime

Martin St-Louis shuffled his lines ahead of the game. In addition to moving Kirby Dach back to center, he reunited the unit consisting of Alex Newhook, Oliver Kapanen, and Ivan Demidov. On paper, this trio acts as a third line, behind the one formed by Phillip Danault, Josh Anderson, and Jake Evans, among others.

On the defensive side, no changes were made, nor in net, where the starting goaltender remains the same.

Adam Engström took part in the warm-up but will ultimately not play.