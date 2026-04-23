Yasiel Puig signs with the Toronto Maple Leafs

Yasiel Puig has not played in the MLB for seven years now, since 2019. During that time, he has split his time between the KBO and the Mexican League.

And now the 35-year-old is set to play in Canada. According to the Toronto Star, Puig has reportedly signed a contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs of the Canadian Baseball League.

Maple Leafs sign Yasiel Puig, hope former Dodgers all-star can bring CBL championship to Toronto https://t.co/7MmCSpbmvF — Toronto Star Sports (@StarSports) April 23, 2026

Much to the delight of the team's CEO, Keith Stein.

We think he's the most exciting player in men's baseball who isn't currently playing in the MLB. And we think he's better than a lot of guys in the MLB. So we can't believe our good fortune.

Although Maple Leafs games are free for fans, Stein noted that the team had given Puig the biggest contract in league history. However, the details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Admittedly, Puig has a turbulent past. In 2021, it was reported that MLB investigators had interviewed a woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2018.

Following that report, it was also revealed that Puig had settled two out-of-court sexual assault cases in 2017. He was never suspended, and no charges were ever filed against him.

Then, earlier this year, Puig was convicted in U.S. federal court of obstruction of justice and lying to federal authorities in connection with an illegal gambling operation.

However, the Maple Leafs say they have done their homework on the former Los Angeles Dodgers star and that Puig deserves another chance. The Toronto team also expects him to make a difference in the community.

Puig and the Maple Leafs will open their season on May 10 at home—at the legendary Christie Pits—against the Kitchener Panthers.

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