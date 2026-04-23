Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 4

A month of action has already passed in the 2026 MLB season, and things continue to move quickly in Major League Baseball.

So without further ado, here is the latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings. Last week's rankings are shown in parentheses.

1 – Los Angeles Dodgers (1)

2 – San Diego Padres (5)

3 – Atlanta Braves (3)

4 – New York Yankees (2)

He's received death threats, and things could get ugly this week. https://t.co/MnERZmJuoU — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 20, 2026

5 – Pittsburgh Pirates (6)

6 – Milwaukee Brewers (4)

7 – Arizona Diamondbacks (8)

8 – Cincinnati Reds (11)

9 – Cleveland Guardians (7)

10 – Chicago Cubs (14)

11 – Detroit Tigers (16)

12 – Tampa Bay Rays (20)

13 – Texas Rangers (10)

14 – St. Louis Cardinals (24)

15 – Seattle Mariners (12)

16 – Sacramento Athletics (18)

17 – Philadelphia Phillies (9)

18 – Baltimore Orioles (15)

19 – Minnesota Twins (21)

20 – Miami Marlins (19)

21 – Los Angeles Angels (26)

22 – Boston Red Sox (23)

23 – Toronto Blue Jays (17)

24 – San Francisco Giants (27)

The Giants continue to slide under his leadership. https://t.co/ITIqGtqEJm — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 21, 2026

25 – New York Mets (13)

26 – Washington Nationals (28)

27 – Houston Astros (25)

28 – Chicago White Sox (29)

29 – Kansas City Royals (22)

30 – Colorado Rockies (30)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.