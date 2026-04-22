Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding: A Surprising Announcement Sparks Reaction

Speculation continues to swirl around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding date, but a recent announcement from Travis Kelce appears to have cleared up part of the mystery.

While several rumors suggested a wedding planned for June 13, concrete evidence now contradicts that theory.

The Kansas City Chiefs player has confirmed that he will be attending a live event in Los Angeles on June 15, alongside his brother Jason Kelce, as part of their podcast New Heights. Such a significant public commitment, just two days after the supposed wedding date, seems unlikely to be compatible with an event of that magnitude.

This announcement therefore significantly undermines the rumor of a June 13 ceremony, which has been widely circulated in recent months.

Since their engagement in 2025, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been the subject of constant media attention. Several reports have circulated regarding a possible wedding in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, particularly due to the symbolic significance of the number 13 for the singer.

However, these reports were quickly denied by sources involved in local event planning. More recently, other rumors have pointed instead to a ceremony in New York in early July, though there has been no official confirmation so far.

This uncertainty fuels speculation, with some going so far as to suggest that certain information might be deliberately leaked to protect the couple's privacy.

For many observers, the announcement related to the New Heights podcast constitutes concrete evidence in a story otherwise dominated by rumors. It does indeed seem unlikely that Travis Kelce would commit to a major public event immediately following what is described as one of the most anticipated weddings of the year.

Furthermore, Taylor Swift herself has hinted at a large-scale wedding, suggesting that the event would bring together a large number of guests. Such a project requires complex organization, which is difficult to reconcile with such a tight schedule.

The question of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding date remains open, but one thing now seems clear: June 13 can be ruled out with a high degree of certainty.

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