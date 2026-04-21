MLB in Brief: Juan Soto Returns Tomorrow | Roki Sasaki Headed to Triple-A?

Juan Soto returns tomorrow

Good news for the Mets.

Juan Soto will be back with the Mets tomorrow pic.twitter.com/0aBgAHRiwq — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 21, 2026

Roki Sasaki in the minors?

The idea is circulating.

Sending Roki Sasaki to Triple-A is a fairer question than moving him to the bullpen, but the Dodgers aren't there yet, says @KatieJWoo. “They're going to have multiple weeks before Blake Snell is ready, so they'll ride it out until they have to make that decision.” pic.twitter.com/Z8fEWj12KQ — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 21, 2026

Paul DePodesta and his return to baseball

His time in the world of football was discussed in an article:

“I had to go to football to become the baseball guy.” New Rockies PBO Paul DePodesta on his struggles in Cleveland, why Moneyball made him shirk the spotlight & why now may be the toughest test for someone obsessed with his own limits: for the fullhttps://t.co/6ddO11bQPo — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) April 21, 2026

Raisel Iglesias injured

He has a sore shoulder.

Raisel Iglesias (right shoulder) placed on the 15-day IL. — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) April 21, 2026

Being a good teammate

That's all Cody Ponce can do.

Being as supportive to his new teammates as he can be is Ponce's plan for the moment. He's “just taking one day and one literal step at a time,” making sure to maintain perspective, to keep his joy, and to be grateful. (@ShiDavidi) https://t.co/EDZPcVhenb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 21, 2026

Tough times in Boston

The team's season is going badly.

The American League still stinks. pic.twitter.com/Ij84lT2SWM — Section 10 Podcast (@Section10Pod) April 21, 2026

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