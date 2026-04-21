MLB in Brief: Juan Soto Returns Tomorrow | Roki Sasaki Headed to Triple-A?

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Juan Soto Returns Tomorrow | Roki Sasaki Headed to Triple-A?
Credit: MLB

Juan Soto returns tomorrow

Good news for the Mets.

Roki Sasaki in the minors?

The idea is circulating.

Paul DePodesta and his return to baseball

His time in the world of football was discussed in an article:

Raisel Iglesias injured

He has a sore shoulder.

Being a good teammate

That's all Cody Ponce can do.

Tough times in Boston

The team's season is going badly.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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