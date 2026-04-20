Gilbert Delorme fell off his daughter’s roof (but he’s on the radio this morning)

When Gilbert Delorme criticizes a player like Kirby Dach (for example) for not giving it his all, we know he's not just talking out of thin air.

Why? Because when he played, he always gave it his all. That gives him credibility when he says he'd like to see certain guys hit the boards.

Speaking of which, Dach… did we see him yesterday? #BringJoeVeleno

But we know Gilbert has kept the same mindset since he's been on the radio. We saw it, for instance, when he missed less than a week of work despite his battle with cancer over the past few months.

And this morning, we just saw another good example of that.

As mentioned this morning, the radio host was involved in a serious accident on Friday when he fell off his daughter's roof and was hospitalized for two days.

Despite everything, this morning he was in good spirits and back at his desk in the studio. #Warrior

You have no idea how much this man impresses me. He could be retired, sitting back and relaxing! But no, he's helping rebuild a house, has just battled cancer, and is back on the job this morning in great spirits. A role model! — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 20, 2026

Anthony Marcotte reports on X that Gilbert Delorme has broken ribs, a punctured lung, a dislocated shoulder, and a torn hamstring.

So he's injured in both the upper AND lower body, as the Canadiens would surely say.

Anthony is right: Gilbert doesn't need to be here. He works out of passion and to share his hockey knowledge with BPM Sports fans. But he could be at home if he wanted to.

The fact that he chooses to keep showing up for work despite his injuries proves he's the real deal. And we wish him a speedy recovery from his injuries.

In a nutshell

– What a great idea.

THE RED BAY IS HERE pic.twitter.com/RdrkxmEifk — HFTV (@HFTVSports) April 19, 2026

– Wow.

He's on the right track. https://t.co/RaYdm6RSQO — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 19, 2026

– Pretty cool, though.