RUMOR! Carey Price reportedly attempted a return to play last year

With the San Jose Sharks' regular season coming to a close, Carey Price's final contract year is nearing its end.

Even though we've known for a long time that he wouldn't be playing anymore, seeing his contract run out after his final regular season still marks the end of an era in itself.

As we've known for a long time, his career in the National Hockey League is over.

Since then, Price has been living a quiet life, making the occasional media appearance, such as yesterday, when he was in Moncton for a “Meet and Greet” with fans.

Carey Price in Moncton with a meet-and-greet afterward! pic.twitter.com/wbJ0qHaKzq — Paul Langille (@PLangille31) April 17, 2026

Many fans were in attendance, despite the fact that it has been a very long time since he was active in the NHL.

Price hasn't played since the 2021–2022 season, and he hasn't come close to returning to the ice since playing five games that season.

Or so we thought.

According to a very recent rumor, originating from that same “Meet and Greet” in Moncton, Carey Price reportedly attempted a return to play with the Montreal Canadiens last year.

Apparently Carey Price thought about a Habs comeback last year but he still has knee pain. “He misses the game and the Habs. He mentioned being a goalie coach for MTL.” https://t.co/ds5evKsUjT — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 19, 2026

Indeed, according to Paul Langille, a Habs fan present at Price's interview, the Habs goaltender reportedly spoke about his attempt to return to play last year.

Price reportedly did a few practices where he felt good, but one morning after a full-equipment practice, the knee pain was apparently too intense.

This is still a huge rumor, because no one would have ever thought we'd see Carey Price play a professional hockey game again since his knee pain has been absolutely horrific.

Price reportedly also stated that he misses playing hockey and the Canadiens, and that he is considering becoming a goaltending coach.

It seems he wants that position with the Canadiens, but given that he lives in the West with his family and that Marco Marciano is doing a very good job in Montreal, that's doubtful.

We might see him take on some kind of role if a goaltending department is created at the Habs.

In short, this is all very interesting potential information, and if it turns out to be true, it was something that was really well hidden.

In Brief

– Here are the extras on the ice. Makes sense given the expected lineup.

Currently on the ice: Brendan Gallagher, Joe Veleno, Adam Engstrom, David Reinbacher, Jacob Fowler, Samuel Montembeault @CanadiensMTL @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) April 19, 2026

– For those interested.

Jourdain wins by unanimous decision; Malott wins by knockouthttps://t.co/P0ZPYS40SA — RDS (@RDSca) April 19, 2026

– Very true.