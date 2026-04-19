Nothing is going right for the Mets

Ever since Steve Cohen bought the New York Mets in 2020 for a mere $2.4 billion, the team has been under enormous pressure. The fact that the owner is trying to turn his new toy into the most prominent team in the Big Apple doesn't help.

Although they don't play in the same league as the Yankees, Cohen nonetheless wants to bring the Mets up to the same level as New York's other team, bringing to mind the fable of the frog and the ox.

This season, things aren't going well in Queens, and no one is really surprised. Yesterday, the team led by Carlos Mendoza suffered its tenth consecutive loss, falling 4-2 to the Cubs in Chicago.

Mendoza himself doesn't know which way to turn, and he fully understands the reaction of the team's fans, who are starting to have had enough. The Mets manager is also frustrated and angry over his team's poor performance and wants to see the situation turn around.

Carlos Mendoza shared his message to the fans after the Mets' 10th straight loss: “They have every right to be pissed and frustrated. They care, just like we do. We care here. We want to win as much as they do. But again, there's so much I could say here because we've got to go out… pic.twitter.com/BRhnp4fRoI — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 18, 2026

The Mets are last in their division and currently trail the division-leading Atlanta Braves by seven games.

The team's offseason has only heightened the anxiety felt by Mets fans. Not only did they see Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz leave, but they're also struggling to make sense of the trade that sent Brandon Nimmo to Texas in exchange for Marcus Simien.

The additions of Bo Bichette and Freddy Peralta were seen as panic moves, and the results clearly haven't materialized despite the arrival of the two players, putting Mendoza in the hot seat—he could become the first manager to lose his job this season.

As if bad news ever comes alone, the team is currently without its star player, Juan Soto, who is injured and may return to action when the team returns home.

The situation is not easy for the club's manager, and he is trying to shoulder the pressure himself. The question is how long he will be able to hold on, given his teammates' poor performance?

How can a team cobbled together with millions of dollars stand its ground against much better-organized franchises? Steve Cohen is learning the hard way that money can't buy everything. The Dodgers have their flaws, but their greatest strength is their ability to sail full steam ahead against headwinds without ever losing sight of their destination. In contrast, Cohen is steering his ship with no real sense of direction, and it's hurting.

With a 7-14 record, the New York Mets will try today to put an end to a dismal losing streak at a stadium where it's no easy task to win: Wrigley Field. Tobias Myers will have the heavy responsibility of leading his team to victory and thereby taking some of the pressure off his manager's shoulders, for whom every game counts.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.