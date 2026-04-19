MLB in Brief: Zack Wheeler’s Timeline | Trevor Bauer Spoke to All 30 Teams

Zack Wheeler's Timeline

He should be back by the end of the month, if all goes well.

Zack Wheeler On Track For Late April Return https://t.co/XAhK8CKnFb pic.twitter.com/mY8dgJobBd — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) April 18, 2026

Shohei Ohtani and History

50 consecutive games (51, now) reaching base is virtually unheard of for the Dodgers.

Longest on-base streaks, Dodgers since 1900: 1954 Duke Snider: 58 games

2000 Shawn Green: 53

2025-26 Shohei Ohtani: 50 *active

1900-01 Willie Keeler: 50

1975-76 Ron Cey: 47 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 19, 2026

The Padres sale is making waves

Is this the beginning of something in San Diego?

Sunday Notebook: Could Padres sale save MLB from upcoming labor apocalypse? https://t.co/QZLXNiCThH — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 19, 2026

Trevor Bauer has spoken to all 30 teams

No one wants him.

Trevor Bauer says he's talked with every MLB team about a comeback. He says they don't question his “talent or effectiveness.” So is it his image following sexual assault allegations that scares teams? I asked him that today. @news12li pic.twitter.com/cNXgpGxU3u — Kevin Maher (@KMaherNews12) April 18, 2026

Breaking it all

JoJo Parker may not be in Dunedin for long.

JoJo Parker may not be in Dunedin for long. The data is pristine. He's smoking the baseball and pairing it with fantastic plate skills. This is exactly what you want from an elite prospect against A-ball competition. This is what they look like. pic.twitter.com/Os2Oy77JPh — Damon (@Damon98_) April 19, 2026

Bouncing Back

Losing six series in a row is awful.

Blue Jays lose 6 straight series for the first time since August 2012 (H/T: @sportradar) — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 19, 2026

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