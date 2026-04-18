Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Daulton Varsho get injured in a Blue Jays loss

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Daulton Varsho get injured in a Blue Jays loss
Credit: MLB

The Blue Jays' disastrous season continues to go from bad to worse.

During yesterday's game, which the Blue Jays lost 6-3 in Arizona, Daulton Varsho left the game (in the third inning) due to discomfort in his left knee.

Then, a few innings later, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got hurt. He got his finger caught in an opponent's jersey and tried to ease the pain by taking off his glove and moving his fingers. But he stayed in the game.

It's worth noting that the outfielder is day-to-day; he had been experiencing knee pain before the game began and will not undergo an MRI to assess the condition of his knee.

And Vladdy should be fine.

John Schneider said his star first baseman should be able to play tomorrow (meaning today, so Saturday's game) against the DBacks.

But the fact remains that for a team that already has a long injury list (Lazaro Estrada, Bowden Francis, Yimi Garcia, Cody Ponce, Trey Yesavage, Jose Berrios, Shane Bieber, Anthony Santander, George Springer, Alejandro Kirk, and Addison Barger), last night was a tough one.

On that note, Yesavage will finally take the mound in Buffalo next week.

Baseball-wise, the offense wasn't opportunistic, and Eric Lauer, who saw an opener pitch before him, gave up three runs over five innings. He also admitted he hates pitching behind an opener like that.

A perfect night for the Blue Jays (who lost to a red-hot Michael Soroka), wouldn't you say?

PMLB
  • Wow.
  • Very symbolic.
  • Lourdes Gurriel Jr. back this weekend?
  • Gerrit Cole did well in his first rehab start.
  • Great outing.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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