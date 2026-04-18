Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Daulton Varsho get injured in a Blue Jays loss

The Blue Jays' disastrous season continues to go from bad to worse.

During yesterday's game, which the Blue Jays lost 6-3 in Arizona, Daulton Varsho left the game (in the third inning) due to discomfort in his left knee.

Then, a few innings later, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got hurt. He got his finger caught in an opponent's jersey and tried to ease the pain by taking off his glove and moving his fingers. But he stayed in the game.

It's worth noting that the outfielder is day-to-day; he had been experiencing knee pain before the game began and will not undergo an MRI to assess the condition of his knee.

John Schneider said Daulton Varsho told him before the game about discomfort in his left quad down to the knee. The Blue Jays pulled him “to be extra careful. He got checked out, no MRI, no anything, kind of just day-to-day. So that's a good thing.” — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) April 18, 2026

And Vladdy should be fine.

John Schneider said his star first baseman should be able to play tomorrow (meaning today, so Saturday's game) against the DBacks.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. caught his index finger on a DBacks jersey in the 8th. “I think he'll be fine tomorrow,” Schneider said. #BlueJays seem to have avoided the worst news tonight — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) April 18, 2026

But the fact remains that for a team that already has a long injury list (Lazaro Estrada, Bowden Francis, Yimi Garcia, Cody Ponce, Trey Yesavage, Jose Berrios, Shane Bieber, Anthony Santander, George Springer, Alejandro Kirk, and Addison Barger), last night was a tough one.

On that note, Yesavage will finally take the mound in Buffalo next week.

Baseball-wise, the offense wasn't opportunistic, and Eric Lauer, who saw an opener pitch before him, gave up three runs over five innings. He also admitted he hates pitching behind an opener like that.

A perfect night for the Blue Jays (who lost to a red-hot Michael Soroka), wouldn't you say?

PMLB

Wow.

Very symbolic.

The Angels shut out the Padres on the night they honor Garret Anderson pic.twitter.com/eC783dvzri — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 18, 2026

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. back this weekend?

The #Diamondbacks could get Lourdes Gurriel Jr. back this weekend https://t.co/jtfL5nrDl6 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) April 18, 2026

Gerrit Cole did well in his first rehab start.

Gerrit Cole feels good after first rehab start but admits he did not have a sharp first inning pic.twitter.com/2aziBAmelb — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) April 18, 2026

Great outing.

Ranger Suarez throws eight shutout innings in a pitchers' duel at Fenway pic.twitter.com/N2Ze8oiR34 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 18, 2026

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