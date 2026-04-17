Eric Lauer will not be the starting pitcher tonight

Normally, Eric Lauer was supposed to be the Blue Jays' starting pitcher tonight.

However, the Blue Jays announced that Braydon Fisher will start the first game in Arizona. He is expected to serve as the opener.

Braydon Fisher will open today's game for the Blue Jays vs. the Diamondbacks — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) April 17, 2026

Since there's no indication that Eric Lauer is injured and since the Blue Jays had left the door open for an opener to be used this week, it's clear that the message has been sent to Lauer, who could still pitch several innings in relief tonight.

What's the message? Do better.

Since the start of the season, the pitcher hasn't been up to par. And with Trey Yesavage potentially making his next start in the Majors, that puts pressure on some guys. Patrick Corbin responded well yesterday afternoon…

Naturally, as decision time approaches, a move like this by the Blue Jays shouldn't be taken lightly.

#BlueJays notes:

Daulton Varsho's outfield arm

Dylan Cease pitching deeper

Yesavage and rotation options READ:https://t.co/GcgEsKNfou — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) April 17, 2026

Note: This doesn't mean Lauer is guaranteed to start next Wednesday in Anaheim. Maybe Patrick Corbin could go into the bullpen. Maybe Max Scherzer could be placed on the injured list.

But let's just say that if I were Lauer, I'd be nervous about my spot under these circumstances.

Behind Kevin Gausman and Dylan Cease—two pitchers who have little to be criticized for at the moment—there's uncertainty in Toronto's rotation. Will Yesavage be able to help stabilize things? Or is that asking too much of him given his age and health?

We'll find out in the coming weeks.

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