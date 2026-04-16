MLB in Brief: Mike Trout’s Record | Gerrit Cole in Double-A Tomorrow

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Mike Trout’s Record | Gerrit Cole in Double-A Tomorrow
Credit: TS

Mike Trout's record

Hitting a home run four days in a row as a visitor at Yankee Stadium—that's never been done before.

Francisco Lindor has changed

He doesn't seem to be himself right now…

Gerrit Cole in AA tomorrow

He's aiming for 40 pitches.

The sale is coming

The Padres are set to be sold.

Richard Lovelady in Washington

The Mets traded him.

Chayce McDermott to L.A.

He's heading to AAA.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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