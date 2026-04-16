MLB in Brief: Mike Trout’s Record | Gerrit Cole in Double-A Tomorrow

Mike Trout's record

Hitting a home run four days in a row as a visitor at Yankee Stadium—that's never been done before.

First time in baseball history an opposing player has homered four consecutive days at Yankee Stadium, according to the great @SlangsOnSports. https://t.co/tbm8F0MlhC — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 16, 2026

Francisco Lindor has changed

He doesn't seem to be himself right now…

“I don't see him interacting with his teammates as much as he normally does.” @JimDuquetteGM questions what's going on with Francisco Lindor… pic.twitter.com/1aGqzNmYp5 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 16, 2026

Gerrit Cole in AA tomorrow

He's aiming for 40 pitches.

Gerrit Cole To Begin Rehab Assignment https://t.co/2io78bnTUe pic.twitter.com/CXVh0cLLye — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) April 16, 2026

The sale is coming

The Padres are set to be sold.

The Padres' sale process is nearing a conclusion. An agreement between the Seidler family and a preferred bidder could be reached by early next week, a source tells @TheAthletic: https://t.co/e8VMflQLl2 — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) April 16, 2026

Richard Lovelady in Washington

The Mets traded him.

The Mets traded Richard Lovelady to the Nationals for cash. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) April 16, 2026

Chayce McDermott to L.A.

He's heading to AAA.

McDermott will be going to AAA, per source. Was DFA'd by the Orioles last week https://t.co/0suPIGiNQg — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) April 16, 2026

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