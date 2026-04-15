Noah Dobson may miss the entire first round

The Canadiens are starting their playoff run with a problem… and a potential solution that's hard to wrap our heads around.

First, the bad news.

According to Renaud Lavoie at TVA Sports, it would be surprising to see Noah Dobson play a game in the first round. And that changes a lot of things.

“What I'm being told is that it would be very surprising to see him in the first round. We can always keep our fingers crossed if there's a Game 7, but we'll have to be patient.” – Renaud Lavoie

The news isn't reassuring https://t.co/Eh5H6nX2lV — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 16, 2026

Because Dobson is a defenseman who plays heavy minutes. He brings stability on defense. He's a guy you can rely on when the game gets tight and to counter the opponent's best players.

Above all, we shouldn't underestimate the work the Dobson-Matheson pairing has done all season long.

Noah Dobson still averaged 22:29 of ice time. That's no small feat!

That's ice time not just against the opponent's top lines, but also on the penalty kill and on the power play.

Without him, the Habs will have to reshuffle the deck… and ask more of certain players.

Including Lane Hutson.

A lot more. And that's where it gets interesting.

Because in an article published on TVA Sports, Nicolas Cloutier pulled out a completely crazy statistic. Hutson is unrecognizable (in a good way) on the road.

I saw a stat about Hutson this morning that really got my brain working overtime. I spent the morning trying to make sense of it. A mystery worth solving before the series starts in Tampa. https://t.co/HeWdlJLKXt — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) April 15, 2026

+35 on the road. +1 at the Bell Centre.

A 34-goal difference. Thirty-four. No one can really explain that.

But the timing? It's perfect.

The Habs start their series against the Lightning on the road. Normally, that's where you try to limit the damage. You don't want to head back home with a two-game deficit.

But with Hutson, the numbers tell a different story.

They say that's where he might be most dangerous.

And in a situation where Dobson isn't there, where the minutes are going to pile up, where the pressure is going to mount… that could become a real factor.

Not logical, but real.

Because if Hutson plays 26 minutes or more per game on the road, in a hostile environment, and continues to make that kind of impact… the Canadiens could steal a game. Maybe two.

And then, the whole series changes.

Personally, this is the kind of scenario I love. Not because it's predictable, but precisely because it isn't.

We often look for certainties, clear explanations, reliable trends.

But in the playoffs, that's not always what makes the difference. And if that trend holds up at the exact moment the Habs need it most, it won't just be a strange statistic anymore.

It'll become a very real advantage.

In a nutshell

– Listen here.

Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 102 https://t.co/npHKvo4f2t — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 16, 2026

– We're not holding our breath.

– What a showdown!