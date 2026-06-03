John Tortorella Praises the Canadiens, Claude Julien in Switzerland, and the Vincent Trocheck Situation

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
John Tortorella Praises the Canadiens, Claude Julien in Switzerland, and the Vincent Trocheck Situation
Credit: X

Last night, Renaud Lavoie (who is back on the road) spoke with John Tortorella for TVA Sports.

The Golden Knights coach, as you know, has a close relationship with Martin St-Louis. And in the interview, he admitted that even though he didn't really watch the Canadiens' playoff run, he stayed in touch with his former player.

He praised St-Louis's mentality (again), but he also made a point of singling out the Habs in general.

Mentioning St-Louis, Kent Hughes, and Jeff Gorton, the Golden Knights' head coach wasn't afraid to say that the team has developed quickly thanks to the good work of the front office.

He wasn't obligated to sing the praises of the front office in addition to those of Martin St. Louis. He must therefore have a great deal of respect to say it so openly.

Claude Julien in Switzerland

Rumors had been swirling, but now it's official: Claude Julien is heading to Zurich to coach the Lions for the next two years. Quebec native René Matte will be his assistant.

After two years as Julien's assistant in St. Louis, the French-speaking coach is heading to Europe full-time for the first time in his career. This will be his first head coaching job in a major league since leaving Montreal.

At 66, he must truly have a burning passion for hockey to make such a decision. And he must feel, more than ever, that he wouldn't have had a chance in the NHL.

Zurich is a beautiful city, and the Lions organization has a good reputation. If I were a coach or a player with no more opportunities in the NHL, I'd definitely go work in Switzerland…

The Vincent Trocheck Case

Even though he's a bit too short for many fans' liking (5'11”), Vincent Trocheck's name is being mentioned in Montreal. We know he's on the club's radar.

But in reality, he's still with the Rangers because the club is frustrated that they didn't receive a serious offer by the 2026 trade deadline.

Does this mean that the Rangers, ledMasterfullyby Chris Drury, will cave this summer if they don't get their price? Or will they remain patient despite everything?

We're asking for a friend. Just for fun, you know…


in a flash

– Indeed.

– Ouch.

– Nice.

– Well done.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!