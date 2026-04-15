MLB in Brief: Thank Goodness Louis Varland Is Here | Vancouver and the Expansion

It's a good thing Louis Varland is here

And Jeff Hoffman acknowledges that.

Hoffman on Varland: “He's consistently the same guy. Playing on a good team probably helps him come out of his shell… a guy who isn't fazed by the situation. He's mentally locked in, and he's doing his own thing. He's great.” (2/2) — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) April 15, 2026

Willson Contreras is expected to avoid the injured list

Good news.

Alex Cora said he doesn't expect this to lead to an IL stint https://t.co/p26H59N6m9 — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) April 15, 2026

Vancouver and the expansion

What are the chances?

“Other markets have already done a lot more work… but there seems to be a path for Vancouver to become a Major League city that hasn't been obvious in the past.” @jonmorosi joins @SNJeffBlair and Kevin Barker to discuss the chances of MLB expansion in Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/xXbbStwEWE — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) April 14, 2026

Jackie Robinson Day

We must never forget.

https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX/status/2044392800918401497

The Twins are doing well

Their record is incredible.

The Minnesota Twins have the best record in the American League — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 15, 2026

Martin Perez returns to the Braves

He signed a minor league deal.

Martin Perez cleared waivers yesterday, elected free agency, and has signed back with the Braves on a minor league deal — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 15, 2026

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