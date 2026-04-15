MLB in Brief: Thank Goodness Louis Varland Is Here | Vancouver and the Expansion

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Thank Goodness Louis Varland Is Here | Vancouver and the Expansion
Credit: MLB

It's a good thing Louis Varland is here

And Jeff Hoffman acknowledges that.

Willson Contreras is expected to avoid the injured list

Good news.

Vancouver and the expansion

What are the chances?

Jackie Robinson Day

We must never forget.

https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX/status/2044392800918401497

The Twins are doing well

Their record is incredible.

Martin Perez returns to the Braves

He signed a minor league deal.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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