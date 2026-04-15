MLB in Brief: Thank Goodness Louis Varland Is Here | Vancouver and the Expansion
It's a good thing Louis Varland is here
And Jeff Hoffman acknowledges that.
Hoffman on Varland:
“He's consistently the same guy. Playing on a good team probably helps him come out of his shell… a guy who isn't fazed by the situation. He's mentally locked in, and he's doing his own thing. He's great.” (2/2)
— Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) April 15, 2026
Willson Contreras is expected to avoid the injured list
Good news.
Alex Cora said he doesn't expect this to lead to an IL stint https://t.co/p26H59N6m9
— Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) April 15, 2026
Vancouver and the expansion
What are the chances?
“Other markets have already done a lot more work… but there seems to be a path for Vancouver to become a Major League city that hasn't been obvious in the past.” @jonmorosi joins @SNJeffBlair and Kevin Barker to discuss the chances of MLB expansion in Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/xXbbStwEWE
— Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) April 14, 2026
Jackie Robinson Day
We must never forget.
https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX/status/2044392800918401497
The Twins are doing well
Their record is incredible.
The Minnesota Twins have the best record in the American League
— Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 15, 2026
Martin Perez returns to the Braves
He signed a minor league deal.
Martin Perez cleared waivers yesterday, elected free agency, and has signed back with the Braves on a minor league deal
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 15, 2026
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