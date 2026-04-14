Trey Yesavage in the AAA on Wednesday and Jose Berrios in Dunedin on Thursday

The Blue Jays currently have a hole in their rotation. Patrick Corbin is there due to injuries, and the same may be true for Eric Lauer (whom the team wanted to see in the bullpen) as well as Max Scherzer, who was signed in response to the injuries.

But help is on the way.

Trey Yesavage, if all goes well, is one more minor league start away from returning. If he pitches well with the Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday, he could return to Toronto shortly thereafter.

The club is aiming for about 70 pitches over four innings for his third start.

Trey Yesavage is scheduled to pitch for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday in Rochester, according to Blue Jays manager John Schneider . Yesavage will be aiming for 65-70 pitches over four innings. It's possible that's his final rehab outing if all goes well. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) April 14, 2026

But he isn't the only pitcher who could return to action soon, as Jose Berrios is also set to pitch in the minors. For him, this will be his first start of the season.

It will take place on Thursday in Dunedin. His goal: three innings and 50 pitches. So, if all goes well, he's one or two starts behind Yesavage.

José Berríos will make a rehab start with Single-A Dunedin on Thursday, aiming for three innings and 50 pitches. That's big news. He's essentially one (or two) starts behind Yesavage and is now on track to return to the #BlueJays within the next few weeks if all goes well. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 14, 2026

After that, there will be a ripple effect in Toronto. If both pitchers are able to return, it's likely that two other guys will have to take the hit, by necessity.

Right now, the Blue Jays are talking about using an opener this week. That's a sign that things aren't going well.

Pete Walker tells @FAN590 that the Jays will consider utilizing an opener to start a game during the next week or so, if circumstances of the rotation warrant. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) April 14, 2026

I have a feeling that Patrick Corbin is in danger of losing his spot, since he's only there because of injuries. Otherwise, the Blue Jays will likely go with whoever earns it. MadMax and Lauer's next starts will be crucial.

Keep in mind that Shane Bieber isn't expected back, at best, until the end of May, and Cody Ponce is expected to return in 2027.

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