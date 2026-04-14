The Sabres prove the doubters wrong

The Sabres are going to make the playoffs.

Finally!

The team's last playoff appearance was back in 2011. That's been a hell of a long time… and the Sabres organization hasn't forgotten it. Not at all, in fact.

The Sabres, through several posts on X, decided to rub it in the faces of the fans who didn't believe in them.

They kept track of it all: in the collages below, you can see posts from some people who decided to mock the Sabres in the past. The organization got its revenge in its own way… and let's just say the result is truly hilarious.

Kudos for the creativity:

This receipt doesn't have coupons pic.twitter.com/kM7xb2MCtL — y – Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 14, 2026

One more round of memes in honor of Receipts Day. pic.twitter.com/XyrjutroMs — y – Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 14, 2026

The best part of all this?

At the start of the season, Ryan Whitney said there was NO chance of seeing the Sabres make the playoffs.

And today, in Buffalo… you can see Whitney's comments on a massive billboard right in the heart of the city.

That's funny too:

Oh my god it's actually real pic.twitter.com/Lgbqk8xsq8 — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) April 14, 2026

It's fair game, honestly.

Everyone in Buffalo must be thrilled, and that's only natural. We've been waiting for this team to succeed for far too long, and now the organization has decided to celebrate in its own way.

And I think that's really great, too. Once again, we have to tip our hats to the creativity of the people handling social media within the organization.

Because it really is a great idea.

Quick Fire

– Good question.

It's now or never this season for Caufield… pic.twitter.com/ZkWXfJXtc2 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 14, 2026

– Stay tuned.

“It was scary”: Brady Tkachuk says he's feeling betterhttps://t.co/9CrMax3QrA — RDS (@RDSca) April 14, 2026

– Well done!

The Laval Rocket is proud to announce that Lucas Condotta has been named the Laval Rocket's nominee for the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award for his outstanding contributions to the Laval community during the 2025–2026 season.

Details at… pic.twitter.com/dXn4VdAq7S — x – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) April 14, 2026

– Seriously.