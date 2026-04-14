Seven fractures in his cheekbone and a broken jaw: the Orioles’ manager had a narrow escape

Yesterday, Baltimore Orioles manager Craig Albernaz was hit in the face by a stray ball. Jeremiah Jackson struck his manager, who received treatment from the team doctors.

Albernaz didn't speak to the media after yesterday's game, but he was seen back in the dugout.

Today, the Orioles' manager appeared before the media. He spoke briefly about the past few hours… and at first glance, he doesn't look like a guy who got hit in the face by a ball yesterday.

Upon closer inspection, however, you can see he has some bruises.

In fact, he suffered seven fractures to his cheekbone and also has a broken jaw. He won't need surgery, though, and there won't be any time off work on the agenda for him.

But what will be on the menu for six weeks is baby food. He said his daughter will have a better diet than he does.

After taking a foul ball to the face last night, Orioles manager Craig Albernaz says he has at least seven fractures in his cheek area and a broken jaw. He can only eat baby food for six weeks pic.twitter.com/NEBXcJ4aB2 https://t.co/GlVVHTinMP — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 14, 2026

The good news is that he's okay. Under the circumstances, that's what matters most, since getting hit in the face with a ball must be pretty terrifying.

The guys in Baltimore will be able to keep giving it their all for him.

But since he'll have to take it easy for six weeks, we wish him the best of luck with his morale. Whether on the road or at home, this will undoubtedly end up taking a toll on the manager.

It won't be easy.

PMLB

Jorge Soler is still waiting to hear about his suspension.

Jorge Soler said he hasn't had his hearing for his suspension yet and doesn't know when it'll be. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) April 14, 2026

Check this out.

The first time Paul Skenes tried a sweeper, he threw it into the parking lot at LSU's stadium. He figured it out. Tarik Skubal … has not. pic.twitter.com/pKSRegxQbm — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 14, 2026

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