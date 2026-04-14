Alexander Zharovsky’s season is over: the young player was terrible in the playoffs

Alexander Zharovsky and his team were trying to avoid elimination today in their second-round series.

They were unable to pull it off. Lokomotiv Yaroslavl won 4-0, and Zharovsky's team failed to win a single game in the series.

The Canadiens prospect's season is therefore over. And the young player would likely have preferred his season to end differently…

Alexander Zharovsky's KHL season is at an end as Salavat crashes out 4-0 to Lokomotiv. #Habs #GoHabsGo — Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) April 14, 2026

Zharovsky had a brilliant regular season, but his playoffs turned out to be… disastrous.

At least offensively, it's certainly not a success:

10 games played

Just two points (two assists)

A -6 plus/minus

Only 14 shots on goal

We can all agree that these numbers aren't exactly stellar. It's a far cry from the 42 points (16 goals) he racked up in just 59 games during the regular season…

But anyway.

Let's not forget that Zharovsky is only 19 years old and that he was still able to gain experience despite everything. Playing in the playoffs is a whole different world… and he clearly learned that the hard way with his disappointing production in the playoffs this year.

He looked a bit stressed at times on the ice. He was gripping his stick tightly because there was more pressure, and clearly, that showed in his offensive results.

The Canadiens prospect is still under contract with Salavat Yulaev Ufa for next season, and it will be interesting to follow his progress.

He's likely to take on an even bigger role with his team, and that could give him the chance to produce more on the ice. We know he has the talent to stand out because we saw him play really well during his 2025–26 season in the KHL.

We shouldn't look at his playoff performance and jump to any definite conclusions, but it will certainly help him learn a few things as well.

The goal, after all, is to see him arrive in North America in 2027 with some experience under his belt so that his transition to the National Hockey League goes smoothly. And maybe the experience he's just had will help him…

In a nutshell

– Oh.

Philippe Eullaffroy's first press conference as (interim) head coach of the #CFMTL. 1. Philippe Eullaffroy will clearly steer the team toward change, rather than continuing what Marco Donadel had started. He'll bring in many principles of… pic.twitter.com/dcNXkSgOtJ — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 14, 2026

– I have that feeling, too.

Would Michael Hage have been ready for the NHL this season? Pat Brisson: “There's no doubt in my mind that Michael could turn pro today”#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/26JDuOlO6c — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) April 14, 2026

– Classic.