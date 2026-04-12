MLB in Brief: John Schneider Brings in Derek Shelton | Edwin Diaz Losing Velocity

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: John Schneider Brings in Derek Shelton | Edwin Diaz Losing Velocity
Credit: CNN

John Schneider invites Derek Shelton

He'll be helping him at the All-Star Game. They met while working for the Blue Jays.

The next World Baseball Classic in 2030?

That would be the plan.

Brian Cashman on Anthony Volpe

What's the plan?

Edwin Diaz losing velocity

Why?

Christian Yelich injured

Will he be able to face the Blue Jays this week?

Speaking of the series, which pitchers will the Blue Jays face?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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