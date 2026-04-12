MLB in Brief: John Schneider Brings in Derek Shelton | Edwin Diaz Losing Velocity

John Schneider invites Derek Shelton

He'll be helping him at the All-Star Game. They met while working for the Blue Jays.

Derek Shelton told me the request was “very impactful, knowing that Schneids had the ability to choose just one manager.” Schneider told Shelton (who was a coach with the Blue Jays) how much he appreciated his support as a young manager in Dunedin. @Twins https://t.co/OHcXntcJd1 — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) April 12, 2026

The next World Baseball Classic in 2030?

That would be the plan.

Sunday Notebook: Don't mess with Walt Weiss: Atlanta's new manager is a ‘different breed' https://t.co/3fniaqFy1L — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 12, 2026

Brian Cashman on Anthony Volpe

What's the plan?

Brian Cashman gets candid on Anthony Volpe ‘plan' as shortstop nears Yankees return https://t.co/1wTvgjwY3Y pic.twitter.com/Z4kx3ce1wf — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) April 11, 2026

Edwin Diaz losing velocity

Why?

The Dodgers are looking into why Edwin Díaz's velocity is down, though the team's new closer said Sunday morning that he's not dealing with anything physically: https://t.co/g1ohxgekgc — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) April 12, 2026

Christian Yelich injured

Will he be able to face the Blue Jays this week?

Christian Yelich left today's Brewers game with tightness in his left hamstring pic.twitter.com/mVp8dPfUzC — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 12, 2026

Speaking of the series, which pitchers will the Blue Jays face?

Blue Jays vs. Brewers probable starters: Tuesday: Kevin Gausman vs. Jacob Misiorowski

Wednesday: Dylan Cease vs. TBA

Thursday: Patrick Corbin vs. TBA — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) April 12, 2026

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