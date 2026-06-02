Aaron Judge is day-to-day: the Yankees are holding their breath

For the first time this season, Aaron Judge isn't in the Yankees' starting lineup tonight.

At first, this news worried fans. Because even though he deserves a rest, not seeing him play isn't a positive development.

And now we've learned that Judge isn't out of the lineup for rest: it's because of an injury.

He's currently day-to-day with a rib injury that can be felt in his right shoulder. The team is holding its breath.

By the way, the Yankees are officially describing Judge's injury as a bone bruise in the ribs that can be felt in the right shoulder. Boone said it impacted Judge when he swings. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) June 2, 2026

The Yankees are sending Judge to see specialists. And if it turns out he's more injured than it seems, he could miss more games.

The Yankees' captain has been feeling some discomfort for a while now. The Bombers hope that addressing the issue early will help the player get back to peak form as quickly as possible.

Aside from Giancarlo Stanton and Jason Dominguez (who may play in the minors on Friday), the Yankees don't really have any other hitters on the injured list. But let's just say that, despite everything, losing Judge is not a luxury the club can afford.

We'll see what the Yankees' doctors say before making a decision. After all, it's possible that Judge will use the rest to get back in the game quickly and that this whole thing will soon be forgotten.

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