Justin Turner is heading to Mexico to play

Justin Turner has been on the move quite a bit in recent years.

After leaving Los Angeles, he signed with Boston, Toronto, and Chicago. He also played for the Mariners when the Blue Jays traded him during the 2024 season.

It was becoming increasingly clear that it was difficult for the veteran to find a job. And that's understandable, since he's playing less and less defense and his performance has been on the decline.

This winter, ahead of the 2026 season, he failed to sign with a Major League team. And the current season began without him.

But now, the man who will forever be recognized as a World Series champion in L.A. has found a job. He has agreed to sign a contract in Mexico for the 2026 season.

He's heading to the Toros de Tijuana.

Justin Turner is signing with the Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League pic.twitter.com/edguzFM4sj — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 12, 2026

I don't know if he sees this as an opportunity to prove himself and sign with a Major League team along the way, or if he truly intends to spend the season there.

But in any case, his love for baseball is driving him to keep going.

I'm eager to see if the player's performance will measure up. But above all, I'm eager to see just how much fun he can have in an environment less intense than that of the MLB.

We wish him good luck.

PMLB

Jose Ramirez: a home run against the other 29 teams.

José Ramírez homers against his 29th MLB opponent in a @CleGuardians road win! pic.twitter.com/ptaehdkpxQ — MLB (@MLB) April 12, 2026

And that makes four.

SHOHEI OHTANI 4TH OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/EtBYgDetGZ — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 12, 2026

Adley Rutschman is injured.

The Orioles are placing catcher Adley Rutschman on the IL, selecting Maverick Handley, and designating Chayce McDermott for assignment. https://t.co/QFi6CrZkq6 pic.twitter.com/Hg5CghzSH8 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) April 12, 2026

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