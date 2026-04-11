The CH lose Noah Dobson in a loss

Raphael Simard
The CH lose Noah Dobson in a loss
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

On Thursday night, Cole Caufield reached the 50-goal mark, Juraj Slafkovsky hit the 30-goal mark, and the Habs won.

We were hoping for another great night tonight as the Habs faced off against the Jackets.

Here are the lineups:

It got off to a rough start for the home team.

Boone Jenner beat Jakub Dobes just two minutes into the game.

Columbus arrived at the Bell Centre to play.

Charlie Coyle doubled his team's lead.

But Josh Anderson has given Montreal hope.

What a pass from Jake Evans—his 100th career assist—on his teammate's 14th goal.

Early in the third period, Kirill Marchenko restored his team's two-goal lead.

What a shot!

Jayden Struble then scored the Jackets' fourth goal.

He earned an assist on Sean Monahan's goal.

Late in the period, Noah Dobson blocked a shot by Zach Werenski with his hand.

He never returned. Ivan Demidov also left briefly, but he came back.

Let's hope he's back in the lineup tomorrow…

Early in the third period, Cole Caufield scored his 51st goal. That was Nick Suzuki's 99th point of the season; he has two games left to reach the 100-point milestone.

Charlie Coyle scored the insurance goal midway through the period.

Final score: 5-2 Blue Jackets.

The Habs will be back in action tomorrow against the Islanders in New York. They'll wrap up their season on Tuesday in Philadelphia.


Overtime

– Lions win.

– Denver wins the Frozen Four for the second consecutive year. Sam Harris and Quentin Miller, two Habs prospects, are on the team.

– Well, yes.

– It's been a while.

– And for good reason.

– A nice visit.

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