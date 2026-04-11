The CH lose Noah Dobson in a loss

On Thursday night, Cole Caufield reached the 50-goal mark, Juraj Slafkovsky hit the 30-goal mark, and the Habs won.

We were hoping for another great night tonight as the Habs faced off against the Jackets.

Here are the lineups:

Blue Jackets lines

via @JacketsInsider Marchenko-Fantilli-Lundestrom

Sillinger-Coyle-Garland

Marchment-Jenner-Heinen

Wood-Monahan-Johnson Werenski-Fabbro

Provorov-Mateychuk

Christiansen-Gudbranson Greaves — LinesLinesLines (@CcCMiddleton) April 11, 2026

It got off to a rough start for the home team.

Boone Jenner beat Jakub Dobes just two minutes into the game.

Boone Jenner scores in the opening minutes of the game! pic.twitter.com/76PUAQP1Hi — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 11, 2026

Columbus arrived at the Bell Centre to play.

Charlie Coyle doubled his team's lead.

Charlie Coyle doubles the Blue Jackets' lead in the first period pic.twitter.com/owH9NMZnEA — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 11, 2026

But Josh Anderson has given Montreal hope.

What a pass from Jake Evans—his 100th career assist—on his teammate's 14th goal.

Josh Anderson puts the Habs on the board! pic.twitter.com/Cfm6bCFc7F — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 11, 2026

Early in the third period, Kirill Marchenko restored his team's two-goal lead.

What a shot!

Kirill Marchenko scores his 27th goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/WOeAUSxegb — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 12, 2026

Jayden Struble then scored the Jackets' fourth goal.

He earned an assist on Sean Monahan's goal.

Sean Monahan scores a fourth goal for the Blue Jackets… pic.twitter.com/HAyB3GbuVZ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 12, 2026

Late in the period, Noah Dobson blocked a shot by Zach Werenski with his hand.

He never returned. Ivan Demidov also left briefly, but he came back.

#Habs Noah Dobson will not return to tonight's game. He headed to the dressing room during the second period after blocking a shot. #GoHabsGo #NHL #Hockey pic.twitter.com/QAIgq4qUu0 — Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) April 12, 2026

Let's hope he's back in the lineup tomorrow…

Early in the third period, Cole Caufield scored his 51st goal. That was Nick Suzuki's 99th point of the season; he has two games left to reach the 100-point milestone.

The angle on this Cole Caufield goal 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DAiR0KndDh — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 12, 2026

Charlie Coyle scored the insurance goal midway through the period.

Final score: 5-2 Blue Jackets.

The Habs will be back in action tomorrow against the Islanders in New York. They'll wrap up their season on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Overtime

– Lions win.

WINNEE 💥 The final score is brought to you by Trois-Rivières Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Corvette! #5YearsOfRoars 🦁 pic.twitter.com/vbvl1QZr8c — Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) April 12, 2026

– Denver wins the Frozen Four for the second consecutive year. Sam Harris and Quentin Miller, two Habs prospects, are on the team.

Three national championships in five years for David Carle and the University of Denver. An all-time college hockey great at 36 years old. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) April 12, 2026

– Well, yes.

– It's been a while.

First time Jakub Dobes has given up four goals since Mar. 3, in San Jose. That was 14 starts ago. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 12, 2026

– And for good reason.

Boo-birds coming out in the upper deck of the Bell Centre for the #Habs, who are trailing 4-1 to Columbus with 5:24 left in the second period. — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) April 12, 2026

– A nice visit.