The Blue Jays crush the Twins

After beating the Dodgers on Wednesday to win their first game of April, the Blue Jays were looking to build on that momentum last night against the Twins.

Let's just say the game got off to a rough start, as Patrick Corbin, making his debut in Toronto, quickly gave up a three-run homer to the Twins in the first inning.

In fact, in four innings of work, he gave up four runs. But fortunately, the bullpen held strong… and the offense stepped up.

Asking the baseball gods to make their home run jacket serve a purpose, after four games without being able to hit a home run.

The Blue Jays had not hit a home run in their previous four games, so someone left a note on their home run jacket @MLB pic.twitter.com/TvzSJksTGN — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) April 11, 2026

In the end, two home runs were hit: Brandon Valenzuela and Daulton Varsho each managed to smash a ball that went over the fence during the game.

For the catcher, it was his first career home run in the Majors.

BRANDON BLAST His FIRST @MLB home run! pic.twitter.com/YglRoRkizo — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 11, 2026

In fact, after trailing 4-0, the Blue Jays scored 10 straight runs to win 10-4. They recorded 14 hits, and the vast majority of the batters who started the game drove in at least one run.

So this is a positive performance to build on. Will that carry over this afternoon, when Joe Ryan faces off against Eric Lauer on the mound at Rogers Centre? We'll see.

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