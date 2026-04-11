Stephen Bronfman’s message at Rodger Brulotte’s funeral

Rodger Brulotte's funeral is being held today. After the public bid him farewell two days ago, a ceremony was held this morning at the Church of St. Teresa of Avila.

Naturally, many prominent figures were in attendance.

Hundreds of people are saying goodbye to Rodger Brulottehttps://t.co/Ob0cQxfMQ8 — RDS (@RDSca) April 11, 2026

Among those who paid tribute to Rodger was Stephen Bronfman. As you likely know, we're talking about the man who tried to bring baseball back to Montreal in recent years and the son of Charles Bronfman, the former owner of the Expos.

It was as his father's son that he first met Rodger.

“He loved everyone. He loved my father dearly and always supported me.” – Stephen Bronfman on Rodger Brulotte

Mr. Bronfman, as reported in a TVA Sports article following an interview with Félix Séguin and Jean-Charles Lajoie, appreciated that Rodger was always positive and happy to see him. Despite the ups and downs of life and the Expos organization, he remained upbeat.

The businessman even went so far as to say that Rodger Brulotte represented the “good old days” in his eyes.

For weeks now, there have been numerous tributes to Rodger Brulotte. And that's only natural, since we all feel that baseball in Quebec has lost a bit of its spark in recent weeks.

Yes, Rodger had that much of an impact.

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