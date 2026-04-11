George Springer Suffers a Broken Toe

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
George Springer Suffers a Broken Toe
Credit: X

Good news never lasts long in Toronto.

After the team managed to string together two straight wins recently, they fell short against Minnesota this afternoon. Eric Lauer scored all seven runs in a 7-4 loss.

But that's not what we're focusing on.

What we're taking away is the fact that the Blue Jays saw George Springer hit the ball off his foot. And the result is a broken left big toe for the cleanup hitter.

He may not have had the best start to the season, but there's no doubt that losing a player like him is a tough blow for a team with a growing injury list in Toronto.

Here it is, as a reminder.

  • Hitters: Alejandro Kirk, Addison Barger, Anthony Santander.
  • Pitchers: Cody Ponce, Trey Yesavage, Jose Berrios, Shane Bieber, Yimi Garcia.

It's not yet clear whether Springer will be placed on the injured list, but that's expected to happen following the scan he'll undergo. And at that point, several options would be on the table for the Blue Jays.

Jonatan Clase is struggling, but the following list is interesting.

Remember that the Blue Jays will face the Twins again tomorrow before enjoying a day off on Monday. And starting Tuesday, the team will hit the road for three-game series in Milwaukee, Arizona, and Anaheim.

So, the road ahead won't be easy.

PMLB
  • Bo Bichette hits his first home run in New York.
  • Fernando Tatis Jr. at second base.
  • Gabriel Moreno is injured.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!