George Springer Suffers a Broken Toe

Good news never lasts long in Toronto.

After the team managed to string together two straight wins recently, they fell short against Minnesota this afternoon. Eric Lauer scored all seven runs in a 7-4 loss.

But that's not what we're focusing on.

What we're taking away is the fact that the Blue Jays saw George Springer hit the ball off his foot. And the result is a broken left big toe for the cleanup hitter.

George Springer had to leave the game with a left toe fracture after fouling a pitch off his foot in the third inning pic.twitter.com/esUbWUhMC5 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 11, 2026

He may not have had the best start to the season, but there's no doubt that losing a player like him is a tough blow for a team with a growing injury list in Toronto.

Here it is, as a reminder.

Hitters: Alejandro Kirk, Addison Barger, Anthony Santander.

Pitchers: Cody Ponce, Trey Yesavage, Jose Berrios, Shane Bieber, Yimi Garcia.

It's not yet clear whether Springer will be placed on the injured list, but that's expected to happen following the scan he'll undergo. And at that point, several options would be on the table for the Blue Jays.

Jonatan Clase is struggling, but the following list is interesting.

When it comes to replacing George Springer, the Blue Jays' AAA position players include: Eloy Jiménez (R)

Yohendrick Pinango (L)

Jonatan Clase (S)

Riley Tirotta (R)

Charles McAdoo (R)

RJ Schreck (L)

Josh Kasevich (R) Only Clase is on the 40-man roster, but the Jays have an open spot. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) April 11, 2026

Remember that the Blue Jays will face the Twins again tomorrow before enjoying a day off on Monday. And starting Tuesday, the team will hit the road for three-game series in Milwaukee, Arizona, and Anaheim.

So, the road ahead won't be easy.

PMLB

Bo Bichette hits his first home run in New York.

Bo Bichette hits his first home run with the Mets 🍎 pic.twitter.com/7PA9bf7fn2 — MLB (@MLB) April 11, 2026

Fernando Tatis Jr. at second base.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is starting at second base for the first time in his career tonight. He's played one inning in the infield since he was San Diego's starting shortstop in 2021 pic.twitter.com/tCk5aRZ6G9 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 11, 2026

Gabriel Moreno is injured.

Gabriel Moreno is likely headed for a stint on the injured list, Torey Lovullo says. — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) April 11, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.