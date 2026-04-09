Top 3: Another big win for the Sabres

Only three games were played last night in the National League.

How did it go?

Let's take a look:

Both the @BuffaloSabres and @EdmontonOilers gained ground in their pursuit of division titles, each claiming a two-point lead as they aim to finish No. 1 for the first time since 2009-10 and 1986-87, respectively.#NHLStats: https://t.co/E1PvQS1jDj pic.twitter.com/390HhxxmBL — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 9, 2026

1: Another big win for the Sabres

We're at the end of the first period of the game between the Sabres and the Rangers.

The score is 2-0 in favor of Buffalo… but that's when Alexis Lafrenière decides to step up.

The Quebec native scored two goals in quick succession to tie the game:

Lafrenière's 23rd goal of the season! Catch the rest of the game on our channel pic.twitter.com/NMvmS91BwL — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 9, 2026

Alexis Lafrenière goes snipe city on the breakaway for his 2nd of the game pic.twitter.com/b5qzmPsbmw — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 9, 2026

Adam Fox scored his team's third goal uncontested, and it really seems like that fired up the Sabres on the ice.

I say that… because Buffalo scored twice in the span of one minute and 29 seconds to start the third period. And they never looked back after that:

Zach Benson sealed the deal with an empty-net goal to help his team secure a 5-3 win over the Rangers.

With the win, the Sabres pull away from the Canadiens in the Atlantic standings. They now have 104 points, sitting alone in first place in the division (but with a game in hand over the Lightning and the Habs):

2: Not the Leafs' night

One, two, three…

Yeah. The Leafs gave up three straight goals to the Capitals to start last night's game between the two clubs. Not ideal:

The Ontario kid Dylan Strome HAMMERS home the opening goal pic.twitter.com/RIQnjm0mAa — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 9, 2026

Wilson with eyes in the back of his head to set up Leonard on the breakaway pic.twitter.com/yx7vIP3yj3 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 9, 2026

The Capitals quickly score another Watch Capitals vs. Leafs LIVE on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/sFvBixYeBb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 9, 2026

The Leafs had some bad luck in the game. Anthony Stolarz got injured, as did Dakota Joshua… who was the victim of a pretty dangerous hit.

At least he was able to get back up on his own:

More bad luck for the Leafs as Dakota Joshua has left the game after he went into the boards HARD with Rasmus Sandin pic.twitter.com/lomgo9bW0K — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 9, 2026

Ilya Protas scored into an empty net to make it 4-0 and record his first career point in the NHL.

It was his brother, Aliaksei, who retrieved the puck from the net for him, and it certainly made for a pretty special moment for the Protas:

Ilya Protas records his first NHL point, and of course his big brother is the one to get the puck pic.twitter.com/QTCxYXbyVB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 9, 2026

3: Ah, Connor…

Has anyone ever told you that Connor McDavid is a damn good hockey player?

No joke… Macklin Celebrini may have stood out, but that's not what we'll remember from the Sharks vs. Oilers game:

GUESS WHO, MACKLIN OPENS THE SCORING FOR THE SHARKS!!! pic.twitter.com/O0t4RCfkrY — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 9, 2026

In fact, it was Connor McDavid's performance that really stole the show.

And rightly so, you might say… because the Oilers' captain had five points by the end of the second period. You read that right.

He finished the game with three goals and two assists:

McDavid was involved in all five of his team's goals (5-2), bringing his season total to 133 points.

He's pulling away from Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon at the top of the NHL scoring race:

Connor McDavid might be running away with the scoring title Powered by @SAP pic.twitter.com/LNfoyqEX68 — NHL (@NHL) April 9, 2026

Behind the scenes

– The Western Conference standings. Big win for the Oilers!

– The top scorers of the night:

– Lots and lots of action tonight in the NHL: