Following Matt Chapman, Tony Vitello takes aim at a “ball boy”

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello's first steps in the major leagues are worse than those of a baby struggling to stand up and learn to walk.

In addition to his team's early-season performance—which is on par with a college team, the kind he was coaching just last year—Vitello doesn't seem capable of handling everything that goes on with a major league team.

After throwing Matt Chapman under the bus, claiming that in addition to his on-field altercation with a teammate, there had been two other incidents involving the third baseman in the locker room, the manager has once again put his foot in his mouth.

In fact, just yesterday (Wednesday) during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the ball boy slowly walked onto the field to retrieve a foul ball, Vitello seemed to comment that he was either the worst ball boy he'd ever seen in his life. All while adding a charming “f… me.”

“worst ball boy ever. fuck me.” https://t.co/EsHp6gE9QZ — Absolutely Hammered (@ah_pod) April 8, 2026

Okay, it's true that we've seen better ball boys. But when you're already in a precarious situation, it's not the time to make things worse.

Especially since Vitello already has a reputation—bestowed upon him by several SEC fans at the college level—for being a malicious person who takes aim at others.

For now, the experiment of bringing in a manager straight from the University of Tennessee Volunteers is a fluke in the Bay Area. It remains to be seen whether the winds of the California coast will shift direction in the coming weeks.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.