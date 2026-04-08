The Distraction by Michael Hage

The Michael Hage case is inevitably becoming a distraction.

Is it the fault of the player himself or the Canadiens? No, absolutely not. They're all doing what they have to do—publicly—regarding the situation right now.

As long as the kid hasn't been eliminated, there's nothing anyone can do about it.

But the distraction stems from the fact that, on a regular basis, there's already a public debate about what the Habs will do with the young man once his college season is over.

That's where this famous distraction comes from. And I don't mean that in a negative way: a club can't avoid distractions regarding its top prospects, which is normal. We remember the Ivan Demidov situation exactly one year ago today, right?

One year ago today, the Habs announced that they had signed Ivan Demidov to a 3-year ELC. pic.twitter.com/qKMdxs3nkX — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 8, 2026

But let's get back to Hage.

Once he finishes his college season (either tomorrow or Saturday), negotiations regarding his entry-level contract will begin. The “Laval vs. Montreal” debate will also kick off.

I have a feeling the Canadiens will give him the chance to burn the first year of his entry-level contract right away. Marco D'Amico (BPM Sports) also thinks the Habs want him in their environment.

But the real buzz will be during the playoffs—once his debut is potentially behind him, likely in Game #82 of the season. Because while the topic is already generating buzz during the regular season, it will be even more intense once the Canadiens are in the first round.

If the Habs bench him and the team struggles offensively, will the fans demand he play? If he plays well but the team lacks the roster space to put him in the lineup, won't keeping him out of the lineup make some people happy?

Will the team's veterans appreciate seeing their spots challenged in the playoffs by a young player who hasn't been with the Canadiens all season? If he plays, will a sense of injustice arise? Will this become a major public issue?

Will Martin St. Louis appreciate questions like that about the prospect? And above all, how will he respond?

These are factors we'll need to keep in mind, and they'll inevitably create some distraction around Michael Hage. Is everyone ready?

in a nutshell

– Nice.

Cole was in a good mood this morning, unlike yesterday and Sunday night pic.twitter.com/VkVCYIh07y — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) April 8, 2026

– Note to self.

#CFMTL training on Wednesday morning at the Nutrilait Centre. 1. Frankie Amaya is with the group. He played as a substitute before leaving the group to train on his own. Will he be available on Saturday? I have my doubts. We'll see. 2. Sunusi Ibrahim and Bode Hidalgo are… pic.twitter.com/DBahSA1X7j — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 8, 2026

– Read more.

Several head coaches and observers this season have noted that the Canadiens play in a way that is “unique.” Martin St-Louis explained yesterday morning how he studied other team sports to create his system of play. @TVASports https://t.co/KCGY28wDck — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) April 8, 2026

– I agree.

I asked Alexandre Texier if he had considered using his one-handed deke again yesterday during the shootout. “I thought about it, but I played five years with the Panthers' goalie. It wasn't a good idea.” pic.twitter.com/1tskEutAMU — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 8, 2026

– Wow.