RUMOR: Steve Yzerman may be leaving the Wings

Steve Yzerman left the Lightning after the 2018–2019 season to join the Detroit Red Wings.

He became the GM and VP of hockey operations for the Wings… and it's hard to say outright that the Yzerman experiment has been a resounding success there.

After all, the team hasn't made the playoffs even once during Yzerman's tenure. You can't make this stuff up…

The Wings could miss the playoffs again this year, and if that happens, one has to wonder if the Wings will decide to take action. Steve Yzerman may have a household name and be respected in Detroit for his playing career, but at some point… results are what matter.

Renaud Lavoie mentioned this during an appearance on the Real Kyper and Bourne podcast.

“[Steve Yzerman] is a name that's been out there for the last few weeks… It's not easy to have depth in the NHL, but it could save your job.” @renlavoietva joins @RealKyper and @jtbourne to discuss Yzerman's uncertain future in Detroit. LIVE

https://t.co/SqK7M993Jz pic.twitter.com/b0Po1DogcG — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) April 7, 2026

Would Steve Yzerman have what it takes to get the Leafs, for example, back on track? Good question. He was the one who built (in part) the dominant Lightning team in Tampa Bay, but his time in Detroit didn't go as planned.

Maybe in Toronto, it could be interesting… because the Leafs will definitely want to hire a big name.

There's been a lot of talk about the Leafs lately, but let's not forget that the Devils are also among the teams looking for a new GM and a new president of hockey operations.

That said, I published an article yesterday in which I stated that Brendan Shanahan's name is a hot topic in New Jersey.

Frank Seravalli confirmed that news… by mentioning that Shanahan could become the club's president. And as potential candidates for the GM position, Seravalli mentions Jamie Langenbrunner, Evan Gold, Sunny Mehta, Tyler Dellow, Ryan Martin, and Peter Chiarelli… but not Marc Bergevin.

Interesting.

Frank Seravalli: Re Devils: My hunch…would be that Brendan Shanahan comes in as President; then who does he bring…in terms of the next GM; what about someone like Jamie Langenbrunner; Evan Gold; Sunny Mehta; Tyler Dellow; Ryan Martin; Peter Chiarelli – Frankly Hockey (4/7) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 8, 2026

Obviously, we'll have to keep a close eye on what happens in Toronto and New Jersey.

The draft is approaching, so we can expect things to move fairly quickly… but still. It seems there's still work to be done in both Toronto and New Jersey right now regarding what comes next.

In a nutshell

– What do you think?

– Wow!

What a spectacular save by Jacob Fowler! The young goaltender put in a solid performance in practice today, allowing very few goals.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Fowler #NHL pic.twitter.com/5OGXtmIrNp — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) April 8, 2026

– Note.