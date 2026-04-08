Philippe Boucher is convinced that Patrick Roy will find a new job soon

The Islanders surprised many people by firing their head coach, Patrick Roy, on Sunday.

The last time Roy left an NHL position, it took several years before he returned to the Bettman-led league.

This time, the wait should be much shorter, according to former Remparts head coach Philippe Boucher in a column on NHL.com.

Patrick Roy had to wait nearly eight years after his stint in Colorado before finally getting a second chance in the NHL.

As Boucher explains in his column, Roy may have won the Jack Adams Trophy with the Avalanche, but the team subsequently went through a rough patch, missing the playoffs two seasons in a row.

This time, Roy didn't end his tenure in New York by mismanaging his team. The Islanders were (and technically still are) in the playoff race, and the team had just secured the first overall pick last season.

Philippe Boucher is clear in his remarks, and it makes sense: Mathieu Darche is the new general manager, and he wanted to hire a head coach who better fits his plans. It's somewhat similar to the situation that occurred when Noah Dobson was traded to the Canadiens.

With a record of 97-78-22, Roy finished above the .500 mark during his tenure with the Islanders. New York even surpassed the 40-win mark this season.

These aren't extraordinary accomplishments, but they prove he has a place in the NHL as a head coach.

We're still in the regular season, and even though two coaches have recently been fired, they won't be the last to lose their jobs before the start of next season.

Expect to see Roy's name in all sorts of rumors as soon as another NHL team needs an experienced head coach.

In a nutshell

– It's the end of the Ron Francis era in Seattle.

The #SeaKraken announced today that Ron Francis will be stepping down from his role as President of Hockey Operations at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season. We wish Ron & his family all the best → https://t.co/Qcoy4T49HX pic.twitter.com/rDZgBtIQby — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) April 8, 2026

– CF Montréal fans are eager to see their team.

It's packed tonight at MTelus for the #CFMTL season opener. The club's fans are out in force despite a tough start to the season on the road. Note that Sunusi Ibrahim and Noah Streit are absent. Officially, they're said to be sick… pic.twitter.com/ccfO8G7ffc — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 8, 2026

– That's scary.