Nick Suzuki: “We were lackluster as a team”

Ever since the Canadiens clinched a playoff spot, things haven't been going too well on the ice.

I don't know if the guys have taken their foot off the gas or if they're just trying to get Cole Caufield to score his 50th goal of the season, but the current approach isn't ideal.

Not at all, actually.

After losing Sunday's game against the Devils, the Habs played catch-up hockey for a good portion of the night yesterday at the Bell Centre.

Why? Because the effort wasn't consistent against a bad hockey team.

Nick Suzuki, who played center on a line that made the difference despite his sloppy play throughout the night, wasn't afraid to say his team was lackluster last night. Yet he was the one saying recently that they had to win the division.

He was the first to take the blame. #Captain

#Habs Nick Suzuki on the team not being very good tonight: “It started with my line; I was pretty brutal all night until I had the easiest goal of probably my career there, so it started with us. We were a bit too casual and thought we were soft as a group…” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 8, 2026

The good news, at least, is that the team managed to see its best players step up to make a difference, tying the game three times.

Ivan Demidov (on the power play), Phillip Danault, and Nick Suzuki scored. The captain, who now has 96 points this season, capitalized on a superb play by Lane Hutson to send his team into overtime.

– Lane “Average Compete” Hutson strikes again – Nick Suzuki now has 96 points with his game-tying goal pic.twitter.com/02nAD4SJj2 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 8, 2026

Despite the effort falling short, the team currently has 102 points, tying them with the Lightning and the Sabres. In a league where results matter, that's what counts.

But in the playoffs, the Habs won't be able to come back three times in a single game. Not on a regular basis, anyway.

A lot happened in yesterday's game. With the changes made to Martin St-Louis's lines, there were still some things to watch out for.

For example?

1. Even though the Canadiens messed up with the Filip Mesar pick, the 2022 draft remains a highlight of the team's rebuilding process.

Picking up Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson in just a few hours is genius. And yesterday, both made a difference.

Best seasons by a player drafted in 2022

L. Hutson, 2025-26: 75 pts

J. Slafkovsky, 2025-26: 69 pts

L. Hutson, 2024-25: 66 pts

L. Cooley, 2024-25: 65 pts

C. Gauthier, 2025-26: 65 pts

J. Slafkovsky, 2024-25: 51 pts

J. Slafkovsky, 2023-24: 50 pts — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) April 8, 2026

Most multi-point games in a season – @CanadiensMTL

player 22 or younger:

23 – Henri Richard (1957-58)

23 – Stéphane Richer (1987-88)

19 – Juraj Slafkovsky (2025-26 via 2 tonight)

19- Lane Hutson (2025-26)

18- Steve Shutt ('74-75)

16- Maurice Richard ('44-45) 16- Nick Suzuki ('21-22) pic.twitter.com/qcxMY3LScD — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) April 8, 2026

2. 60 games with at least one point for the captain… Lane Hutson's 63rd assist of the season… Ivan Demidov's 61st point of the season… a shootout goal for Cole Caufield… the best players stepped up.

But what about Jakub Dobes' 28th win (in 40 games)?

At this point, it makes sense to think that the team's #1 goaltender could reach 30 wins this season. He found yet another way to win a game.

Will he have a little more magic left in the playoffs?

Most single-season wins by a rookie goaltender – @CanadiensMTL

franchise history (1917–present):

39- Ken Dryden (1971-72)

38- Bill Durnan (1943-44)

33- Jacques Plante (1954-55)

28- Jakub Dobes (2025-26 via tonight's 4-3 SO victory vs. the Panthers) 28- George Hainsworth (1926-27) pic.twitter.com/9cmnR5W2H2 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) April 8, 2026

Jakub MF Dobes The aura is off the charts pic.twitter.com/4miJ4tLcj6 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 8, 2026

3. What did you think of Kirby Dach? He wasn't the most explosive player on the ice and didn't make a big impact in the game following his return from injury.

He was also unlucky to have to get stitches.

Dach really doesn't seem ready to make a comeback. He has no explosiveness and looks very slow. Stay tuned…#Gohabsgo — Mathieu Chouinard (@Chouine) April 7, 2026

4. It doesn't seem to have caused much of a stir, but Brendan Gallagher was notably left out last night. And just like in the first game he missed, the Canadiens didn't have a great game.

Is this just a coincidence?

5. Cole Caufield earned the first star of the game (and had Lane Hutson speak on his behalf to Marc Denis) because he scored the game-winning goal in the shootout. In a case like this, it's decided before the end of the game.

But logically, he didn't deserve the first star.

My buddy @Anthodezo did the research earlier. In every game the Habs won in a shootout at the Bell Centre this year, the first star was awarded to the player who scored the winning goal in the shootout. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 8, 2026

6. Ivan Demidov was the only forward on the team to play more than 20 minutes (20:19) last night. Nick Suzuki, despite overtime and power plays, saw his ice time limited to 19:27.

Apart from Oliver Kapanen (11:26), all forwards played at least 13 minutes. I like that. #RestTheGuys

overtime

The Canadiens will practice at 11:30 a.m. this morning. The goal: to prepare for tomorrow night's big game, when the Tampa Bay Lightning are in town.

Did we mention this is going to be a very important game?