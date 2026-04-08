Linus Ullmark addresses his absence against the Lightning and the criticism directed at him

Linus Ullmark opened up in an episode of the Tkachuk brothers' podcast, which also featured their father.

The trio had teased him for missing a game because he wasn't feeling well.

The Senators' goaltender finally opened up to Julian McKenzie of The Athletic about the situation.

Linus Ullmark opens up about trying season: ‘Fighting the demons every single day' https://t.co/BxIl92FaqY — Julien Paquette (@JulienPaquette) April 8, 2026

Ullmark took a break from the Senators organization earlier this season to address mental health issues. Although he has managed to turn things around, the goaltender is not fully recovered.

He compares his situation to a physical injury, arguing that no one judges Thomas Chabot's injury, for example, but that he will be criticized because he didn't feel well enough to play.

It certainly wasn't the best timing. The Senators were in the thick of the playoff race and facing the Lightning. They needed all the help they could get, but Ullmark simply couldn't be there.

It's not a matter of willpower, according to Ullmark. He says he works very hard every day to be able to play every game, but that he continues to battle demons in his head during that time.

When Ullmark returned to action in late January, he wasn't 100% recovered from his mental health issues. It's the equivalent of playing a player with an injury for several games. Obviously, there will be times when it's too much for him.

The best part of this interview is that the Senators' goalie never took a shot at his captain, Brady Tkachuk, even though Tkachuk was the one who made fun of him.

All of this struggle earned Ullmark a nomination for the Bill Masterton Trophy. A well-deserved honor.

Quick Take

– He could become a key player for the Flyers.

Porter Martone shines with the Flyers | “His impact, right from the start, is truly impressive” – Daniel Brière https://t.co/LvN4ULN0sE — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) April 9, 2026

– James Hagens will wear number 44 with the Bruins.

– Great analysis of Pickford's defensive play.