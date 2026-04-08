Despite his father’s death, Miguel Rojas will face the Blue Jays today

Sad news in the world of baseball.

Miguel Rojas, who is in his final year in Major League Baseball and is a beloved veteran with the Dodgers, announced that his father sadly passed away yesterday afternoon.

#Dodgers SS Miguel Rojas announced on Instagram that his father, Miguel Rojas Sr., suddenly passed away yesterday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/lQy1f9LjwB — Daniel Álvarez-Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) April 8, 2026

We send him our condolences.

Initially, the player had left the Dodgers' facility. We expected to see the team play with one fewer player on the bench, so the veteran could be with his family. That's what Dave Roberts announced yesterday, though we didn't yet know why Rojas had left.

But the plan has changed: he's already back with his team. #Warrior

The Dodgers announced that the shortstop will even be in the starting lineup this afternoon in Toronto. He'll bat ninth in the lineup and will be there to help Shohei Ohtani, who will be the starting pitcher, win the game and sweep the three-game series.

We imagine the Blue Jays, who will be playing at home for this game, will pay a fitting tribute to the father of the man who cost the Toronto team the World Series in 2025.

Here is the lineup John Schneider will send out onto the field this afternoon. Dylan Cease will need to step up to halt the Blue Jays' losing streak, as they've been struggling for the past week.

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