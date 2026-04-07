RUMOR: Brendan Shanahan to the Devils

The New Jersey Devils are on the hunt.

They fired Tom Fitzgerald yesterday, who served as the team's general manager and president of hockey operations.

So they need to find a replacement for both of those roles… and there are some names being mentioned right now.

David Pagnotta, in a piece for Daily Faceoff, specifically linked Brendan Shanahan's name to the New Jersey organization. Shanahan has been out of work since leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs as president, and it seems only a matter of time before we see him return to the National Hockey League.

At least, according to Pagnotta, Shanahan is well-respected within the Devils' front office.

Let's not forget that he once played for the team and was drafted by the Devils in 1987…

David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) breaks down the Tom Fitzgerald firing and what it means for the future of the New Jersey Devilshttps://t.co/Zng6P6jqRV — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) April 7, 2026

Pagnotta mentions Shanahan's name and focuses primarily on the position of president of hockey operations. That said, if he lands that job, it raises the question of whether Marc Bergevin will have a chance to return as a GM in the NHL.

Why do I say that?

Because Shanahan and Bergevin know each other very well. Shanahan was among those who interviewed Bergevin for the Leafs' GM position (before Brad Treliving was hired), and both men were also in the running for positions (president and GM) with the Islanders last year.

They have a great relationship, to put it another way…

Keep in mind that the Leafs and the Predators are also looking for a GM right now, but Bergevin doesn't seem to be in the running for either of those positions.

Could that change for the former Canadiens GM if Brendan Shanahan is hired as president in New Jersey? That remains to be seen… but it's clearly not an impossible scenario either.

In a nutshell

– That's a good one!

What an NHL linesman sees when he calls a penalty from the other side of the ice pic.twitter.com/PSHwdTa6vo — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 7, 2026

– Things are about to get interesting.

The Art Ross Trophy race is coming down to the wire : Oilers vs. Mammoth TONIGHT at 9:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. MT on SN360 or stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/USesv9TLLa — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 7, 2026

– Yeah.

Things are going to be TIGHT as we head into the final stretch. Plenty of hockey still to go before the #StanleyCup Playoffs begin April 18 on @ESPN, @NHL_On_TNT, @Sportsnet, & @TVASports! pic.twitter.com/t2TSzAnNYy — NHL (@NHL) April 7, 2026

– Those are two good picks.