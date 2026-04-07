Patrick Roy’s former agent will help the Maple Leafs find a replacement for Brad Treliving

The Maple Leafs are looking for a general manager and/or a president of hockey operations.

It's not clear exactly who will be chosen to lead the club's hockey operations… but we do know that Keith Pelley, to help him find the right person, will be looking for outside help.

Instead of bringing in a former GM (like Serge Savard or Bob Gainey) to back him up, the MLSE boss has chosen to follow the lead of the Flyers, Ducks, and Canucks: he has hired Neil Glasberg's firm.

Clarification: Glasberg's The Coaches Agency is the name of the company running the search. This is the firm's sixth search for an NHL club but first for the Leafs. https://t.co/fjjCFpKCmT — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) April 7, 2026

Glasberg will therefore help the Maple Leafs replace Brad Treliving.

It should be noted that he is known as a coaches' agent. He does not represent players, which is why, unlike the Predators who recently sought to hire CAA to find a GM, what the Maple Leafs are doing is legal.

News: The @NHLPA is reviewing the #preds' hiring of @CAA_Sports to conduct a GM search for a potential conflict of interest violation of the certified agent regulations. Regulations stipulate that any agency which represents #NHL players may not also have a role in front office or… — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 4, 2026

Why is this interesting?

Those with a good memory for names will recall that Neil Glasberg represented Patrick Roy for a few months during his quest to return to the NHL.

However, he was no longer his agent by the time Roy became the Islanders' coach a little over two years ago.

We're not saying that Glasberg will push to bring Roy into any role in Toronto—especially since he's no longer his agent and will surely focus more on his other clients. But it's worth remembering that in the NHL, connections matter.

Florida Panthers assistant GM Sunny Mehta is among Neil Glasberg's clients. Glasberg has been retained by the #leafs to assist with their search for a head of hockey operations (IG: pbi.sports) pic.twitter.com/7VW1C5xo4r — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 7, 2026

We should also note that eventually, a coaching change is expected in Toronto. But that will be up to the next head of hockey operations to decide.

I don't expect to see Roy in Toronto (his chances are surely better in Ottawa, if it ever comes to that)… but there are still connections to be made between Roy and today's news in Toronto.

In a nutshell

– It can't be very warm out.

#CFMTL practice Tuesday morning at the Nutrilait Centre (at -4 °C). 1. Frankie Amaya is here. He stayed inside to undergo his medical exam, complete his physical tests, and have his photos and videos taken. If all goes well, he'll join the group tomorrow. 2. The team… pic.twitter.com/byALEG1nQ0 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 7, 2026

– What do you think?

I'm watching Porter Martone play with the Flyers, and he looks like an NHL player. In fact, he scored a big goal for them and is helping them in their playoff push. I can't help but draw a comparison to Michael Hage, who looked much better than Martone at the WJC and… pic.twitter.com/0eDtCE1KEk — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) April 7, 2026

– I agree.

Having Jacob Fowler with the big club at this stage of his development was certainly not the Canadiens' Plan A. Last year, they benched Cayden Primeau in the middle of the Rocket's playoffs even though he'd been on fire all season to allow Fowler to take… pic.twitter.com/5KEB4PGs9Y — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 6, 2026

– Do the Kings have any regrets?