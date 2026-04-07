Patrick Roy’s former agent will help the Maple Leafs find a replacement for Brad Treliving

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Patrick Roy’s former agent will help the Maple Leafs find a replacement for Brad Treliving
Credit: Steven Ryan/NHLI via Getty Images

The Maple Leafs are looking for a general manager and/or a president of hockey operations.

It's not clear exactly who will be chosen to lead the club's hockey operations… but we do know that Keith Pelley, to help him find the right person, will be looking for outside help.

Instead of bringing in a former GM (like Serge Savard or Bob Gainey) to back him up, the MLSE boss has chosen to follow the lead of the Flyers, Ducks, and Canucks: he has hired Neil Glasberg's firm.

Glasberg will therefore help the Maple Leafs replace Brad Treliving.

It should be noted that he is known as a coaches' agent. He does not represent players, which is why, unlike the Predators who recently sought to hire CAA to find a GM, what the Maple Leafs are doing is legal.

Why is this interesting?

Those with a good memory for names will recall that Neil Glasberg represented Patrick Roy for a few months during his quest to return to the NHL.

However, he was no longer his agent by the time Roy became the Islanders' coach a little over two years ago.

We're not saying that Glasberg will push to bring Roy into any role in Toronto—especially since he's no longer his agent and will surely focus more on his other clients. But it's worth remembering that in the NHL, connections matter.

We should also note that eventually, a coaching change is expected in Toronto. But that will be up to the next head of hockey operations to decide.

I don't expect to see Roy in Toronto (his chances are surely better in Ottawa, if it ever comes to that)… but there are still connections to be made between Roy and today's news in Toronto.


In a nutshell

– It can't be very warm out.

– What do you think?

– I agree.

– Do the Kings have any regrets?

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