Patrick Corbin Recalled: John Schneider Unveils His Plans for the Rotation

The Blue Jays announced that pitcher Patrick Corbin had been called up from the minors.

The starting pitcher, who recently signed a contract with the Blue Jays, had headed to Dunedin for a tune-up start, but is apparently deemed ready after just one outing.

To make room for him, Josh Fleming, who had recently been called up by the club, has been designated for assignment.

Corbin won't be in town for tonight's game, but that doesn't change anything. After all, the plan is to have him start on Friday against the Twins, in what would otherwise have been a bullpen day.

Patrick Corbin will arrive in Toronto tomorrow and is slated to start Friday for the #BlueJays, Schneider said — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) April 7, 2026

With Kevin Gausman pitching tonight, Dylan Cease starting tomorrow, and a day off on Thursday, Corbin will theoretically be the #3 starter in the rotation. But as the season goes on, that's worth what it's worth, of course.

We'll see how many innings he can give his manager, John Schneider.

In theory, we expect to see Eric Lauer pitch on Saturday (he pitched two innings last Sunday and hopefully he's no longer sick) and Max Scherzer take the mound on Sunday.

Because yes, right now, the team expects him to be able to make his next start.

Max Scherzer told John Schneider he's feeling good. Yesterday was hopefully just “a detour.” Normal bullpen on the schedule & he's expected to make his next start. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) April 7, 2026

But that's not all the club announced. Addison Barger is officially heading to the injured list due to his left ankle. Tyler Fitzgerald has therefore been recalled and will be available for tonight's game.

That makes for a pretty long injury list.

Blue Jays IL as of Apr 7, '26 C Alejandro Kirk (thumb surgery)

OF Anthony Santander (shoulder surgery)

INF Addison Barger (ankle)

SP Jose Berrios (elbow)

SP Shane Bieber (elbow)

SP Bowden Francis (TJ)

SP Cody Ponce (ACL)

SP Trey Yesavage (Shoulder)

RP Yimi Garcia (elbow surgery) — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) April 7, 2026

Note that the Blue Jays have announced that Cody Ponce is expected to miss at least the next six months due to his knee surgery (his season is clearly over, barring a miracle) and that Alejandro Kirk is expected to miss six weeks following his thumb surgery.

Here's today's lineup.

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