Kirby Dach is set to replace Joe Veleno, who was absent from practice

This morning, the Canadiens practiced at the Bell Centre in preparation for their game against the Panthers.

Following Sunday's loss, one wonders if Martin St-Louis will change his lineup to face the Panthers, a decimated team that hasn't been able to beat the Canadiens in two seasons.

But to answer that, we'll have to watch what happens on the ice, since the coach isn't giving any hints anymore.

First of all, it's worth noting that one player was missing: Joe Veleno. The Quebec native, who is becoming increasingly comfortable with the team, wasn't on the ice with the others.

Why? Our first thought is an injury. However, the Habs haven't announced anything.

Joe Veleno not on the ice for morning skate — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 7, 2026

Then, guys like Alexandre Texier and Kirby Dach were there. They were wearing jerseys that allowed them to take hits, which is a good sign.

And since Dach didn't do extra time, we expect to see him back in the lineup.

Kirby Dach isn't doing extra time this morning. Joe Veleno wasn't at the morning practice. @CanadiensMTL @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) April 7, 2026

Details to follow…