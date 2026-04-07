False information about Patrik Laine is circulating

What's going on with Patrik Laine? The guy is getting paid $9.1 million by the Montreal Canadiens to play hockey; he's been practicing (sometimes as a defenseman) with the team since January 16, but his name is still on the injured list.

I've been covering the Canadiens for 17 years, and I don't remember ever seeing a situation like this.

Yes, sometimes a team places a player on the LTIR and he “disappears” as if by magic. You wonder if he's really injured, but at least you don't see him around the team anymore. Shea Weber after the Stanley Cup Final; Stéphane Robidas back in the day, in Toronto…

Laine, on the other hand, is still practicing with the team. This is his twelfth week with the group, without getting any ice time. Martin St-Louis even put Arber Xhekaj on the line—against a good team—rather than calling on Laine, who wasn't an option in his view.

The tall Finn is still with the team, however. He's happy with his situation, I'm told, and he's an excellent teammate. If I were on-site with media credentials, I'd ask Martin St-Louis: “Patrik Laine is the team's highest-paid forward, he's been practicing with the group for nearly three months, he seems happy, and his name is still on the injured list: is he still injured? Why isn't he playing?”

On Sunday, while his teammates were trying to climb to the top of the Eastern Conference—while helping Cole Caufield score his 50th goal—Laine made himself useful in his own way: as Karine Hains (The Hockey News) noted, Laine went to the family lounge at the Bell Centre to hand out Easter chocolates.

You can't fault Laine for his off-ice commitment. Many players would be sulking right now instead of helping the organization in this way.

This ties in with what I told Georges and Gonzo last week on BPM Sports: Laine is happy with his current situation and is acting like an excellent teammate under the circumstances. He isn't physically injured.

Yes, it would have been better if he'd been traded at the trade deadline, and no, he's not likely to wear the Habs jersey again in a game, but at least he's not causing harm (and he's even helping off the ice). That's something.

False information making the rounds

Karine Hains, in her article on Laine, also noted that the Canadiens had taken the time to remove all images of the Finnish forward from the pre-game video at the Bell Centre (on the jumbotron).

“As for Laine, it's clear we won't see him play for the Canadiens again; he's even been removed from the motivational video shown at the Bell Centre before every game.” – Karine Hains

I went straight to the source, even though the reports from a journalist assigned to cover the team are generally reliable. The result: I received confirmation from the Canadiens that yes, the opening video was recently updated to include more current highlights, but that Laine still appears in it. He is also featured in the clip that plays right before this video.

In short, regardless of what one thinks of Patrik Laine's current situation, it's important to tell the truth. That truth is this: no, the Canadiens have not removed all images of Patrik Laine from their opening video.