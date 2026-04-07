A high-ranking Devils official has been spending a lot of time at the Bell Centre over the past month

On Sunday night, the New Jersey Devils were in town at the Bell Centre. It was the second matchup in 24 hours between the two teams, who ultimately split the series.

That said, while the Devils' players were making a rare trip to Montreal, that isn't necessarily true for everyone in the organization. At least, there's one person for whom that's definitely not the case.

Since the trade deadline, Al Santilli has been a frequent presence in the press box at the Bell Centre. We're talking about the Devils' director of player personnel.

And in fact, we note that tonight once again, for the game against the Panthers, Santilli is in attendance.

This is (at least) the third time he's been there in the last month… and several other members of the Devils' organization (including Ryan Fitzgerald, an assistant to the general manager) have also made their way to town.

The Devils have been keeping an eye on the Habs of late; it's not the first time New Jersey's director of player personnel, Al Santilli, has been in town since the trade deadline #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/BbC5LanQX3 — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) April 7, 2026

Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean anything is happening behind the scenes. That said, quite a few people from the Devils' organization have been at the Bell Centre lately… and we're talking about high-ranking officials.

And we also know that leading up to the trade deadline, Nico Hischier was a name that had been mentioned in Montreal. Draw your own conclusions.

That said, it's worth noting that Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald stepped down yesterday. So we don't know what the club's next GM will want to do, and we don't know what direction that next GM will want to take with the team.

But it's still interesting to see that the Devils have a very, very strong presence at the Bell Centre these days. Let's see if that leads to any movement between the two clubs this summer.

In a nutshell

– Well done.

Congratulations to the @PatriotesUQTR men's hockey team, which won the 2026 U Sports National Championship Congrats to the Patriotes de l'Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières' men's hockey team for winning the 2026 U Sports National Championship! pic.twitter.com/509x3bNR44 — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 7, 2026

– I like that.

Lane Hutson when asked if opponents have a game plan against him and his style of play: “I'm not sure, maybe. I still feel confident and comfortable in any game. You just gotta show up ready to play and that's all you can do.” pic.twitter.com/4At8jfWNpI — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 7, 2026

– News from the Blue Jays.