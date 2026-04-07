A high-ranking Devils official has been spending a lot of time at the Bell Centre over the past month

Félix Forget
A high-ranking Devils official has been spending a lot of time at the Bell Centre over the past month
Credit: Elsa/Getty Images

On Sunday night, the New Jersey Devils were in town at the Bell Centre. It was the second matchup in 24 hours between the two teams, who ultimately split the series.

That said, while the Devils' players were making a rare trip to Montreal, that isn't necessarily true for everyone in the organization. At least, there's one person for whom that's definitely not the case.

Since the trade deadline, Al Santilli has been a frequent presence in the press box at the Bell Centre. We're talking about the Devils' director of player personnel.

And in fact, we note that tonight once again, for the game against the Panthers, Santilli is in attendance.

This is (at least) the third time he's been there in the last month… and several other members of the Devils' organization (including Ryan Fitzgerald, an assistant to the general manager) have also made their way to town.

Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean anything is happening behind the scenes. That said, quite a few people from the Devils' organization have been at the Bell Centre lately… and we're talking about high-ranking officials.

And we also know that leading up to the trade deadline, Nico Hischier was a name that had been mentioned in Montreal. Draw your own conclusions.

That said, it's worth noting that Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald stepped down yesterday. So we don't know what the club's next GM will want to do, and we don't know what direction that next GM will want to take with the team.

But it's still interesting to see that the Devils have a very, very strong presence at the Bell Centre these days. Let's see if that leads to any movement between the two clubs this summer.


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