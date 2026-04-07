10 players out (!) for the Panthers: The Habs can’t afford to lose tonight’s game

The Canadiens are set to face off against the Florida Panthers, who are visiting the Bell Centre tonight.

Of course, we'll be keeping an eye on Cole Caufield and his quest for his 50th goal of the season.

But overall, the Habs can't afford to lose this game. A win could help Martin St-Louis's men close the gap on the Sabres and the Lightning in the Atlantic Division standings… and the Panthers are already out of the playoffs.

But it doesn't stop there either.

The Canadiens MUST beat the Panthers, who will be in Montreal with an AHL team. The Florida squad is (more than) decimated by injuries right now.

All of these guys won't be playing tonight because they're injured:

Evan Rodrigues

Aaron Ekblad

Jonah Gadjovich

Sam Reinhart

Aleksander Brakov

Anton Lundell

Niko Mikkola

Ilvis Balinskis

Brad Marchand

Oh, and we can also add Matthew Tkachuk to the list of players who will be out.

He isn't injured, but the Panthers' star player has decided to stay in Florida since his wife is about to give birth. The Panthers are therefore heading to Montreal with a team that's really, really battered:

This is truly a must-win game for the Canadiens tonight.

The team is coming off a rough outing, having been completely dominated Sunday night at home by the New Jersey Devils. The 3-0 loss stung… but the Canadiens seemed burned out from their road trip, which might explain why the guys looked so sluggish on the ice.

But tonight, there are no excuses.

Especially when you consider that the Panthers will be without all their best players…

In a nutshell

– Hehe.

On the other hand, Martin St-Louis says that in hockey, you just have to take your own seat, not someone else's. https://t.co/KY90aPmq9g — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 7, 2026

– Nice.

Nice move here! The #Alouettes announce that they've signed veteran middle linebacker Micah Awe to a one-year deal. He led the CFL in defensive tackles with 114 in 2025 with the B.C. Lions Also, great guy! https://t.co/I3tffRIZHq — Joey Alfieri (@joeyalfieri) April 7, 2026

– He's underrated.

700 games

500 points

All-around good guy Bryan Rust reacts to reaching two milestones and being named the winner of the Baz Bastien Memorial (Media Good Guy) Trophy: https://t.co/6ZnlOnXDnI pic.twitter.com/UNUC70kCul — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 7, 2026

– Read this.