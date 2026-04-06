Top 5: The Flyers in the playoffs this morning

Raphael Simard
Top 5: The Flyers in the playoffs this morning
Credit: X

Yesterday, the Canadiens lost, but still made the playoffs.

Thanks to the Wild.

So I'll take a look back at the other five games from last night:

1. Big first NHL goal for Porter Martone

The Bruins were in Philadelphia yesterday afternoon for a crucial game in the Eastern Conference standings.

In the end, the Flyers came away with the win. Porter Martone picked a good time to score his first NHL goal.

David Pastrnak was the one who drew the overtime power play.

Not his best effort, let's say.

Philadelphia scored the first goal of the game right off the bat.

Pavel Zacha, however, tied the game.

Despite the loss, Joonas Korpisalo played well.

Late in the game, he denied the opponent a regulation-time victory.

Philadelphia is in the playoff picture, against all odds.

2. The Avalanche fail to secure first place in the Central Division

The Avalanche hosted the Blues, and with a win, the team could have clinched the Central Division title.

However, they lost 3-2. Robert Thomas's line dominated the game. Thomas scored three goals, while his two teammates recorded the assists.

Here are his goals:

Joel Hofer looked like a mess.

On the Colorado side, Nathan MacKinnon didn't score.

He still holds a two-goal lead over Cole Caufield.

It's only a matter of time for Jared Bednar's team, which will be able to clinch the division tomorrow at 8 p.m. against the very same Blues.

(Credit: NHL.com)

3. Sidney Crosby's 21st season averaging one point per game

Also this afternoon, the Panthers faced off against the Penguins.

And Pittsburgh continued its dominance by defeating the Panthers 5-2.

With the score tied at 1-1, Sidney Crosby scored. This marks his 21st season with at least one point per game.

Later, the captain picked up a superb assist.

Wow.

Rickard Rakell is on fire, too.

He's scored two goals and has been dominant in his last eight games.

It's the 40th win of the season for Dan Muse's team.

Who would have thought?

4. The Hurricanes fail to clinch first place in the Metropolitan Division

The Hurricanes were in Ottawa and, like the Avalanche, had a chance to clinch first place in their division.

However, they lost 6-3. For obvious reasons, it was a huge win for Ottawa.

Tim Stutzle scored a spectacular goal in the first period.

Captain Brady Tkachuk also stepped up in the win.

He scored twice.

In the Canes' loss, Logan Stankoven has scored four goals in as many games.

And Taylor Hall reached a major milestone.

5. The Capitals miss an opportunity to get closer to the playoffs

The Capitals had a chance to pick up two crucial points in their playoff race. The good news: they were facing the worst team in the East.

However, the Rangers crushed Washington 8-1.

After Connor McMichael tied the game for the Caps, everything fell apart for Washington.

J.T. Miller put his team ahead on the power play.

Will Cuylle then doubled the Rangers' lead.

The forward capped off his strong period with a fight against Ryan Leonard.

New York scored five goals in the second period.

Adam Fox scored the team's fifth unanswered goal. He extended his point streak to five games.

Cuylle didn't stop at one goal and one fight.

Late in the game, he completed his hat trick.


Overtime

– You don't see that often.

– Wow.

– Three players scored three goals.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– A big game between the Lightning and the Sabres tonight.

(Credit: Google)
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