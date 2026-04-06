Top 5: The Flyers in the playoffs this morning

Yesterday, the Canadiens lost, but still made the playoffs.

Thanks to the Wild.

So I'll take a look back at the other five games from last night:

Sunday saw another #StanleyCup Playoffs clinch, three hat tricks, and movement in the Wild Card races. The new week promises to bring more of the same.#NHLStats: https://t.co/yPzzE2Vqjo pic.twitter.com/fLy0z3KUNc — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 6, 2026

1. Big first NHL goal for Porter Martone

The Bruins were in Philadelphia yesterday afternoon for a crucial game in the Eastern Conference standings.

In the end, the Flyers came away with the win. Porter Martone picked a good time to score his first NHL goal.

PORTER MARTONE IS A PHILADELPHIA FLYER!! 🟠 pic.twitter.com/sV1HtQUvo4 — NHL (@NHL) April 5, 2026

David Pastrnak was the one who drew the overtime power play.

Not his best effort, let's say.

Pastrnak knew he couldn't catch Christian Dvorak in OT, so he took a super obvious penalty to slow him down 😭 pic.twitter.com/kHDjFMvIcq — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 5, 2026

Philadelphia scored the first goal of the game right off the bat.

Flyers get the opening goal in a crucial game! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/jCNiWIikk8 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 5, 2026

Pavel Zacha, however, tied the game.

Pavel Zacha ties the game for Boston with his 29th goal of the season. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/mVD2Gn7HLR — Jack Aylmer (@Jack_Aylmer) April 5, 2026

Despite the loss, Joonas Korpisalo played well.

Late in the game, he denied the opponent a regulation-time victory.

Philadelphia is in the playoff picture, against all odds.

Yes, you're reading that right! The @NHLFlyers are third in the Metropolitan Division! 👀 pic.twitter.com/gnyanLac5N — NHL (@NHL) April 6, 2026

2. The Avalanche fail to secure first place in the Central Division

The Avalanche hosted the Blues, and with a win, the team could have clinched the Central Division title.

However, they lost 3-2. Robert Thomas's line dominated the game. Thomas scored three goals, while his two teammates recorded the assists.

WHAT A NIGHT THIS LINE HAD 😱 Robert Thomas: 🚨🚨🚨

Dylan Holloway: 🍎🍎🍎

Jimmy Snuggerud: 🍎🍎🍎 This trio was responsible for all three @StLouisBlues goals in their massive win on Sunday night! pic.twitter.com/Pbv8g13p6t — NHL Fantasy (@NHLFantasy) April 6, 2026

Here are his goals:

ROBERT THOMAS SCORES HIS FIRST CAREER HAT TRICK! 👏 Powered by @Verizon pic.twitter.com/W7uiWlOE1f — NHL (@NHL) April 6, 2026

Joel Hofer looked like a mess.

JOEL HOFER LOST HIS SKATE BLADE, GOT PUSHED WAY OUT OF HIS CREASE, FELL, AND COULDN'T GET UP 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PmnSqbDvyl — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 6, 2026

On the Colorado side, Nathan MacKinnon didn't score.

He still holds a two-goal lead over Cole Caufield.

It's only a matter of time for Jared Bednar's team, which will be able to clinch the division tomorrow at 8 p.m. against the very same Blues.

3. Sidney Crosby's 21st season averaging one point per game

Also this afternoon, the Panthers faced off against the Penguins.

And Pittsburgh continued its dominance by defeating the Panthers 5-2.

With the score tied at 1-1, Sidney Crosby scored. This marks his 21st season with at least one point per game.

SIMPLY SIDSATIONAL 🐧 Sidney Crosby snipes one to clinch his 21st straight point-per-game season 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Z04NCGJVkj — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 5, 2026

Later, the captain picked up a superb assist.

Wow.

Check out this spinning assist from Sidney Crosby 👀 pic.twitter.com/RbJ4dj7D8X — NHL (@NHL) April 5, 2026

Rickard Rakell is on fire, too.

He's scored two goals and has been dominant in his last eight games.

Rickard Rakell is on an absolute tear: 11 goals in his last 10 games, 13 points on his current 8-game point streak. #LetsGoPens — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) April 5, 2026

It's the 40th win of the season for Dan Muse's team.

Who would have thought?

40TH WIN OF THE SEASON FOR THE @PENGUINS! 🐧 pic.twitter.com/nEIyzVbHt6 — NHL (@NHL) April 5, 2026

4. The Hurricanes fail to clinch first place in the Metropolitan Division

The Hurricanes were in Ottawa and, like the Avalanche, had a chance to clinch first place in their division.

However, they lost 6-3. For obvious reasons, it was a huge win for Ottawa.

Tim Stutzle scored a spectacular goal in the first period.

TIM STÜTZLE, WHAT A GOAL 😨 The Senators take the lead 🍿 pic.twitter.com/lQuuKjcKCn — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 5, 2026

Captain Brady Tkachuk also stepped up in the win.

He scored twice.

BRADY THE CAPTAIN!! 😤 The @Senators are back in the lead! pic.twitter.com/7JRsayCKR1 — NHL (@NHL) April 5, 2026

Brady Tkachuk scores his second of the game and Ottawa leads by THREE! pic.twitter.com/TpW4XxM8Fn — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 5, 2026

In the Canes' loss, Logan Stankoven has scored four goals in as many games.

Logan Stankoven is HOT! 🔥 Four goals in four games! pic.twitter.com/VVIsiVBDSw — NHL (@NHL) April 5, 2026

And Taylor Hall reached a major milestone.

CAREER GOAL NO. 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ FOR TAYLOR HALL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jU94n4jKLG — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 5, 2026

5. The Capitals miss an opportunity to get closer to the playoffs

The Capitals had a chance to pick up two crucial points in their playoff race. The good news: they were facing the worst team in the East.

However, the Rangers crushed Washington 8-1.

After Connor McMichael tied the game for the Caps, everything fell apart for Washington.

J.T. Miller put his team ahead on the power play.

J.T. Miller restores the Rangers' lead on the power play 🚨 Capitals vs. Rangers is live on Sportsnet 📺 pic.twitter.com/A28qwbuwhM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 6, 2026

Will Cuylle then doubled the Rangers' lead.

Will Cuylle also gets on the board! 💪 pic.twitter.com/DqXWuV03cM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 6, 2026

The forward capped off his strong period with a fight against Ryan Leonard.

Will Cuylle laid a big hit on Ryan Leonard and Jakob Chychrun dropped the gloves with Cuylle 😳👊 pic.twitter.com/7fmQxfHXRh — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 6, 2026

New York scored five goals in the second period.

Adam Fox scored the team's fifth unanswered goal. He extended his point streak to five games.

Adam Fox extends his point streak to five games 🔥 Catch all the action on Sportsnet 📺 pic.twitter.com/RYO0ZF2849 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 6, 2026

Cuylle didn't stop at one goal and one fight.

Late in the game, he completed his hat trick.

Will Cuylle completes the hat trick in an 8-1 BLOWOUT of the Washington Capitals 👀🎩 pic.twitter.com/LhalC9HCfB — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 6, 2026

Overtime

– You don't see that often.

Morgan Geekie with the rarely seen bench minor for “throwing a replacement stick at Charlie McAvoy after he snapped his” 😅 pic.twitter.com/gQeizFTY6i — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 5, 2026

– Wow.

Cole Hutson just made it to the NHL, and he's already making guys look SILLY at the blue line 😭 pic.twitter.com/JlZ1jYMAMC — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 6, 2026

– Three players scored three goals.

– A big game between the Lightning and the Sabres tonight.