Playoff Roundup: Hurricanes Fans Mock Carter Hart

The Stanley Cup Final kicked off last night in Carolina.

In the end, the Knights won this wild game 5-4.

Here's a recap of the game:

Nikolaj Ehlers wasted no time in scoring the first goal of the series.

On his very first shot, he beat Carter Hart.

NIKOLAJ EHLERS SCORES THE FIRST GOAL OF THE #STANLEYCUP FINAL He opens the scoring for the @Canes just 25 SECONDS into the game! : ABC

: @Sportsnet & @TVASports pic.twitter.com/qvrDvV46ea — NHL (@NHL) June 3, 2026

Ehlers added to the lead later.

He doubled his team's lead.

Fans took the opportunity to mock the opposing goalie.

“No means no”: they brought up the incidents with Team Canada Junior in 2018.

Trailing 0-2, Vegas didn't feel sorry for itself.

John Tortorella's squad scored three unanswered goals.

THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS ANSWER BACK SHEA THEODORE GETS VEGAS ON THE BOARD pic.twitter.com/D6CnAkxn6K — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 3, 2026

Mitch Marner has his first point of the #StanleyCup Final pic.twitter.com/JplCBHEXJD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 3, 2026

But captain Jordan Staal sent the Lenovo Center into a frenzy.

He scored the tying goal.

Just as the Canes had tied the game again at four apiece, the visitors scored the game-winner.

Vegas now leads the series 1-0.

The next game will be played on Thursday at 8 p.m., again in Raleigh.

Overtime

– A special guest.

Commissioner Gary Bettman and Bill Belichick catching up as they take in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final pic.twitter.com/c60F0gbjXn — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 3, 2026

– Game highlights.

– It's been a while since Vegas lost.