Playoff Roundup: Hurricanes Fans Mock Carter Hart

Raphael Simard
Playoff Roundup: Hurricanes Fans Mock Carter Hart
Credit: X

The Stanley Cup Final kicked off last night in Carolina.

In the end, the Knights won this wild game 5-4.

Here's a recap of the game:

Nikolaj Ehlers wasted no time in scoring the first goal of the series.

On his very first shot, he beat Carter Hart.

Ehlers added to the lead later.

He doubled his team's lead.

Fans took the opportunity to mock the opposing goalie.

“No means no”: they brought up the incidents with Team Canada Junior in 2018.

Trailing 0-2, Vegas didn't feel sorry for itself.

John Tortorella's squad scored three unanswered goals.

But captain Jordan Staal sent the Lenovo Center into a frenzy.

He scored the tying goal.

Just as the Canes had tied the game again at four apiece, the visitors scored the game-winner.

Vegas now leads the series 1-0.

The next game will be played on Thursday at 8 p.m., again in Raleigh.


Overtime

– A special guest.

– Game highlights.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– It's been a while since Vegas lost.

(Credit: NHL.com)
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