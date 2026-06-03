Playoff Roundup: Hurricanes Fans Mock Carter Hart
The Stanley Cup Final kicked off last night in Carolina.
In the end, the Knights won this wild game 5-4.
Here's a recap of the game:
Nikolaj Ehlers wasted no time in scoring the first goal of the series.
On his very first shot, he beat Carter Hart.
NIKOLAJ EHLERS SCORES THE FIRST GOAL OF THE #STANLEYCUP FINAL
He opens the scoring for the @Canes just 25 SECONDS into the game!
: ABC
: @Sportsnet & @TVASports pic.twitter.com/qvrDvV46ea
— NHL (@NHL) June 3, 2026
Ehlers added to the lead later.
He doubled his team's lead.
WELCOME TO THE #STANLEYCUP FINAL, NIK EHLERS pic.twitter.com/xR4MPlB0lb
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 3, 2026
Fans took the opportunity to mock the opposing goalie.
“No means no”: they brought up the incidents with Team Canada Junior in 2018.
Trailing 0-2, Vegas didn't feel sorry for itself.
John Tortorella's squad scored three unanswered goals.
THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS ANSWER BACK
SHEA THEODORE GETS VEGAS ON THE BOARD pic.twitter.com/D6CnAkxn6K
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 3, 2026
TIE GAME!
: ABC, @Sportsnet, & @TVASports pic.twitter.com/O4Q6JP48bt
— NHL (@NHL) June 3, 2026
Mitch Marner has his first point of the #StanleyCup Final pic.twitter.com/JplCBHEXJD
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 3, 2026
But captain Jordan Staal sent the Lenovo Center into a frenzy.
He scored the tying goal.
AYE AYE, CAPTAIN pic.twitter.com/MRXEHfTUvU
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 3, 2026
Just as the Canes had tied the game again at four apiece, the visitors scored the game-winner.
HOLY MOLY HERTL #StanleyCup
: ABC
: @Sportsnet & @TVASports pic.twitter.com/JiMNgozSAy
— NHL (@NHL) June 3, 2026
Vegas now leads the series 1-0.
The next game will be played on Thursday at 8 p.m., again in Raleigh.
Overtime
– A special guest.
Commissioner Gary Bettman and Bill Belichick catching up as they take in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final pic.twitter.com/c60F0gbjXn
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 3, 2026
– Game highlights.
– It's been a while since Vegas lost.