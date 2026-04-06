Jakub Dobes is already shaping the next generation of goalies

Some role models inspire us to dream, while others make us believe that anything is possible.

This morning, Benoît Rioux of the Journal de Montréal highlighted an often-overlooked aspect of Jakub Dobes's career: his direct impact on the next generation.

Not in a few years. Right now.

In his article (also published on TVA Sports), we learn that the young Czech goaltender for the Drummondville Voltigeurs, Jan Larys, is following in his footsteps almost to the letter. Same hometown, same training in Europe, same move to North America. It's no coincidence. He's a real-life role model.

Jakub Dobes: a new role model for this QMJHL goaltenderhttps://t.co/WaLfyMLyMK — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 6, 2026

And that's where Dobes becomes interesting.

Because he doesn't represent an unattainable dream. He didn't arrive labeled a prodigy. He didn't dominate every level without ever doubting himself. His journey took him through the NCAA, through development, through quieter moments.

And today, he's starting to carve out a spot as the number one with the CH.

That kind of trajectory hits home differently. Especially with goalies.

Because, as we know, a goalie's reality is never stable. You can be dominant one month and fighting to keep your spot the next. You have to build yourself up in the shadows, often for longer than others.

So when a guy like Dobes, who never had exemplary technique, finally breaks through, it sends a clear message: there isn't just one path.

Jan Larys, for his part, is right in the thick of it. At 18, he's already racking up starts with the Voltigeurs, posting solid numbers with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. Most importantly, he's quietly putting himself on the radar ahead of the draft.

And personally, that's what I find most striking about this story. We often talk about big stars like Carey Price as role models, but the most powerful role models are often the ones who resemble us the most.

Same starting point. Same reality.

And even though Dobes is clearly a direct inspiration for Larys, he's not the only one in the picture. The young Czech goaltender also looks up to Lukas Dostal, another success story from the same country.

But that doesn't change the essence of the story.

Dobes may not yet be a player with several years in the NHL.

But for the next generation, he's already proof that the path exists.

In a nutshell

– A call-up for the Capitals.

Washington Capitals call up Ilya Protas from the Hershey Bears https://t.co/Ifx8QCTDQm — RMNB (@rmnb) April 6, 2026

– Inflation.

Masters badge prices for patrons 1934 — $5.50

1951 — $10

1960 — $12.50

1965 — $15

1970 — $20

1975 — $30

1980 — $48

1985 — $75

1990 — $90

1995 — $100

2005 — $175

2010 — $200

2015 — $325

2021 — $375

2023 — $450 2026 — $525 pic.twitter.com/EeRZZu2fSi — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 6, 2026

– Things are looking grim in Detroit.

A tough couple of months for the @DetroitRedWings has them on the verge of falling completely out of the #StanleyCup Playoffs picture. @KevinWeekes and @EJHradek_NHL break down the situation in Detroit. : #NHLTNFirstShift weekdays at 4 p.m. ET on NHL Network pic.twitter.com/Z5dovDT911 — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) April 6, 2026

– A new Minister of Sports starting next fall.