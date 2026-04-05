Patrick Roy seemed to have lost the support of his team

If there's one piece of news that has shocked the hockey world, it's the firing of Patrick Roy.

When you think about it, the fiery coach doesn't have much of a chance of returning to the NHL. On the other hand, many had given up on the idea of seeing John Tortorella return, and he finally got another chance just recently.

So that's one more reason to say that this isn't technically the end for Roy in the NHL.

What's most surprising is that the New York Islanders are currently in the playoffs, and one can't help but wonder what Roy might have done.

Four straight losses are one thing, but the coaching change goes beyond that.

Listening to this clip from Daily Faceoff, it's clear that Roy may have lost his locker room.

Big-time shakeup on Long Island The Islanders have fired Patrick Roy and hired Pete DeBoer — and this could completely change the direction of the franchise.@TheFourthPeriod breaks down why Roy is out, what went wrong, and what DeBoer brings behind the bench Did the… pic.twitter.com/zXsybZ0Sv3 — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) April 5, 2026

With the playoffs approaching, players can't afford to have a falling out with their coach.

In the clip in question, we see that some players seem unresponsive to Patrick Roy's message.

By changing head coaches in a situation like this, Mathieu Darche wants to make sure the message gets across: There needs to be a change in the Islanders' play, because lately, things have been much tougher for the Isles.

This should certainly shake things up in the locker room, and adding an experienced guy like Peter DeBoer behind the bench could certainly help the team make the playoffs.

In a nutshell

– What a great way to score his first career NHL goal.

Youngster Porter Martone scores his first career NHL goal in overtime in a 2-1 Flyers victory over the Bruins. The Flyers leapfrog the Islanders and take third place in the Metropolitan Division. We'd have a series against the Penguins in the first round! — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 5, 2026

– A change of scenery could be good for Morgan Rielly.

Nick Kypreos: As many NHL teams have informed me, they still see a good and serviceable player in Morgan Rielly who could be rejuvenated under the right circumstances – Sportsnet (4/3) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 5, 2026

– A nice assist for Taylor Hall.

CAREER GOAL NO. 3⃣0⃣0⃣ FOR TAYLOR HALL pic.twitter.com/jU94n4jKLG — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 5, 2026

– Must-read.