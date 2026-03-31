The NHL-TVA Sports Deal, National Games on Twitch, and the Foreseeable Disaster

I've seen Jeremy Filosa's tweets and comments (on the Sick Podcast) regarding the upcoming French-language national broadcast rights, and I can tell you one thing. Actually, no—a few things…

It's March 31, and no deal has yet been officially finalized between the NHL and a French-language broadcaster for the 24 national games and the 15 regional games still available (games that could be converted into national games).

Both the NHL and Rogers (Sportsnet), TVA Sports, and RDS were initially convinced they would start April with a deal. Everyone expected an agreement to be announced in the fall or during the winter.

However, the most likely scenario remains an extension of the agreement between TVA Sports and the NHL. The more time passes, the more the NHL and Rogers will be tempted to stick with an existing partner. Especially since it is in everyone's interest (except Bell Media) to see TVA Sports stay in business.

Especially since the network could announce that it has turned a profit for the first time (in 2025)…

All scenarios such as “Sportsnet will buy TVA Sports,” “Sportsnet will broadcast national games in French itself,” or “Amazon will attract French-speaking viewers” are purely hypothetical at this point.

In short, I have no doubt that Filosa is engaging in discussions with influential figures, but the most likely scenario remains the renewal

of the agreement between TVA Sports and the NHL.

NHL Games on Twitch

Amazon tested the

NHL market

a little less than two years ago by securing the (English-language

) broadcast rights to one game every Monday night. That agreement is set to expire in a few weeks, and according to the people I've spoken with, the ratings aren't meeting expectations. At least, they're a few hundred thousand viewers lower than the initial estimates or expectations

.

However, Amazon Prime Video Canada doesn't just stream its weekly game on its app: the company also streams the game on Twitch, a social media platform known for online streaming.

Yesterday, the game between the Flames and the Avalanche was streamed on Twitch, and next week, the game between the Kraken and the Jets will be next. On the 13th, Amazon will wrap up its regular season with a Stars vs. Leafs game.

What you need to understand is that these broadcasts are taking place on Amazon Prime Video's Canadian account, an account that has only 2,100 subscribers. This is in contrast to the platform's primary—and U.S.-based—account, which has nearly a million followers…

Yes, I believe the future lies in streaming for live sports broadcasting… but will it really happen through Twitch?

“This week, don't miss the Canadiens' showdown against the Bruins on On RDS Twitch”

That just sounds wrong to me!

A disaster in Toronto

.

Man

, the NHL decision-makers really get on my nerves sometimes.

The Maple Leafs were looking for a new general manager a little less than three years ago, and they hired the guy who had just wrecked the Calgary Flames' roster.

Spoiler alert: Brad Treliving has also wrecked the Toronto roster since then.

Check out the list of trades he's made during his tenure in Ontario:

Did Brad Treliving lose every single trade he made with the Leafs? pic.twitter.com/DCVawVXdJ3 — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) March 31, 2026

If any NHL team ends up giving Brad Treliving a front-office job, it deserves to have its roster torn apart all over again. There are so many red flags that such a hire would be suicidal.

As for the Leafs, I don't think hiring Doug Armstrong (he's stuck in the past) or Hailey Wickenheiser (does she really have the necessary background?) could be THE solution.

Who do you think the Leafs' next General Manager will be? pic.twitter.com/KQR6LgZcYR — BarDown (@BarDown) March 31, 2026

The Quebec Professional Journalists' Federation vs. Martin St-Louis

You've all heard Martin St-Louis give snarky answers to reporters covering the team last week

.

We all have our opinions on the matter.

However, seeing a reporter call out the FPJQ on X to urge them to look into the situation makes one thing clear: there's tension and frustration among journalists. And that's never a good thing when those journalists are there to evaluate your work.

Martin St-Mouis's contemptuous remarks toward Montreal journalists deserve special attention from the @FPJQ. It would never be acceptable for an elected official to respond to the media in this manner. The @CanadiensMTL coach is not above everyone else. And this is still just hockey! — Roby St-Gelais (@roby_stgelais) March 28, 2026

As long as he keeps winning, Martin St-Louis will have the upper hand over journalists, but when he goes through a tougher stretch, I'm pretty sure those same journalists—who are, first and foremost, human beings—will be waiting to pounce on him.

No, it wasn't wise to make people look bad whose job is to write articles or report on you.

Bullying rarely ends well in 2026.

As for the fans cheering Martin St-Louis for responding to the journalists the way he did, I'd say this: you want to see journalists ask the “real questions,” but when they ask one that upsets the person in the spotlight, you throw stones at them. Get real!