Mikhail Grabovski is charged with assault

Marc-Olivier Cook
Mikhail Grabovski is charged with assault
Credit: Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Do you remember Mikhail Grabovsky?

The guy who played for the Canadiens in the 2000s before ending up (among other places) in Toronto?

Well… let's just say things aren't going too well for the former Habs player right now. Not at all, actually.

According to TVA Sports, Grabovski is facing assault charges for allegedly attacking an opposing coach after a minor league hockey game in Markham, near Toronto.

He allegedly assaulted the opposing team's coach following the game in question… And one has to wonder what motivated him to act that way.

In the following report from TVA Sports, we read that the complaint was filed yesterday, March 30. 

Obviously, we all agree that this isn't good news for the former Canadiens player.

We don't know exactly what happened… but if there's an assault charge against him, it's because something pretty serious must have happened.

What fascinates me is that all of this allegedly happened after a game involving two minor league hockey teams. If there were kids around him when it happened, that makes it look even worse…

We're likely to hear more in the coming months since Grabovski will be back in court on June 12 for the start of legal proceedings. I'm eager to see if we'll be able to get more details at that time…


In a nutshell

– That's for sure.

– I like that.

– Well…

– Well done.

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