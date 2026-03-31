Mikhail Grabovski is charged with assault

Do you remember Mikhail Grabovsky?

The guy who played for the Canadiens in the 2000s before ending up (among other places) in Toronto?

Well… let's just say things aren't going too well for the former Habs player right now. Not at all, actually.

According to TVA Sports, Grabovski is facing assault charges for allegedly attacking an opposing coach after a minor league hockey game in Markham, near Toronto.

He allegedly assaulted the opposing team's coach following the game in question… And one has to wonder what motivated him to act that way.

In the following report from TVA Sports, we read that the complaint was filed yesterday, March 30.

He was reportedly at the center of an altercation with the opposing team's coach https://t.co/BKLEe3qL4I — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 31, 2026

Obviously, we all agree that this isn't good news for the former Canadiens player.

We don't know exactly what happened… but if there's an assault charge against him, it's because something pretty serious must have happened.

What fascinates me is that all of this allegedly happened after a game involving two minor league hockey teams. If there were kids around him when it happened, that makes it look even worse…

We're likely to hear more in the coming months since Grabovski will be back in court on June 12 for the start of legal proceedings. I'm eager to see if we'll be able to get more details at that time…

In a nutshell

– That's for sure.

Brad Treliving's firing | “Marc Bergevin will surely try his luck with the Maple Leafs” https://t.co/RzKBjxdyBY — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) March 31, 2026

– I like that.

̶V̶a̶c̶a̶t̶i̶o̶n̶s̶ ̶ Working in the sun Walking on sunshine#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/SNH8RGfnVD — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 31, 2026

– Well…

According to several media outlets https://t.co/UliuAPUvSV — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 31, 2026

– Well done.